With most students expected to be in classrooms next month, after many learned online for at least part of the 2020-2021 school year, retailers anticipate a surge in shopping during Florida’s upcoming back-to-school sales tax “holiday.”
“They're going to need supplies. But there's a special emphasis now I think with things like backpacks and clothing, that maybe there wasn't the same focus on last year,” Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley said Tuesday.
During the holiday, shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes and backpacks that cost $60 or less, school supplies that cost $15 or less, and the first $1,000 of the price of personal computers, including
laptops and tablets, and computer accessories.
State economists estimate Floridians will save $69.4 million during the 10-day period, cutting state revenue by $53.3 million and reducing local tax dollars by $16.1 million. The holiday will run through Aug. 9.
Even if you're not in the classroom, there's an opportunity to purchase computers and educational devices, school supplies, without paying sales tax.
Bill Herrle, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business-Florida, said he hopes the tax breaks can help businesses still recovering from the economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic.
“Business may be stronger than it was a year ago, but it still isn’t as strong as it was before the pandemic,” Herrle said in a prepared statement. “We need to support the small businesses that do so much to support Florida’s economy.”
This is the second consecutive year that shoppers have been able to avoid paying sales taxes on the first $1,000 of the price of consumers. Cell phones don’t qualify as computer electronics.
The accounting firm KPMG estimates the average per-child cost in back-to-school items will be $268 this year, a 9 percent increase from last year.
