A Senate panel Tuesday gave initial proval to a back-to-school tax “holiday,” but the proposal likely will be mixed into a broader tax package during the 2022 legislative session.
During the period, shoppers would be able to avoid paying sales taxes when they buy clothes, personal computers and school supplies.
The proposal would apply to clothes and backpacks that cost $60 or less, personal computers that cost $1,000 or less and school supplies that cost $15 or less. Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, half jokingly suggested a separate “holiday” period in December, “when my kid loses his backpack” and people typically need to reup on supplies.
“Every one of us here has given away backpacks and school supplies in and around the same time,” Pizzo said. “It's like around December when that stuff gets stolen, damaged, when they need a new one. Can we consider a mini-
holiday in December?”
A $196.3 million tax package approved for the current fiscal year, which began July 1, included a 10-day back-to-school tax holiday in August.
