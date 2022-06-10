State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who was running in the Democratic primary for Florida governor, is dropping out of that race Monday and is instead running for Congress.
Taddeo is now running in Florida's 27th Congressional District against incumbent and freshman Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.
Taddeo’s gubernatorial campaign website and social media pages have been changed to say she’s now running in the 27th District to “flip it blue.”
The 27th Congressional District includes the city of Miami and communities south of it, including Miami Beach and the Cuban American neighborhood of Little Havana.
She joins Democrat Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, who’s already running against Salazar.
Salazar, a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist from Miami, won the seat in 2020. She ousted incumbent Democrat Donna Shalala in a district that voted for President Joe Biden.
“There’s a definite need, there’s a definite void,” she said. “I think we’re going to give Miamians the opportunity to have a real representative who will be upfront with them.”
Taddeo launched her campaign for governor last October but was hampered by state law prohibiting her as a state legislator from raising money while the legislature was in session. She frequently blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis for her inability to raise money every time he called a special legislative session. This year, the legislature convened for a regular session and four special sessions.
Her gubernatorial opponents in the Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, weren’t subject to the same restrictions and had also far outraised her.
DeSantis has far outraised them both and is leading in several polls.
Taddeo told CBS News Miami that the congressional seat “has always been represented regardless of party by someone that would bring everyone together … to work across the aisle, to get things done. And what we've had is a demagogue, a liar and an embarrassment and someone that has not even voted in the best interests of our community."
Salazar, whose campaign hasn’t issued a statement on Taddeo entering the race, told CBS Miami in response to the direct criticism, “Taddeo can say anything she wants … I've heard that and a lot more."
