A brick of suspected cocaine was found offshore on the Atlantic Ocean side of Key Largo at approximately 11 a.m. Monday by a group of snorkelers.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to Shoreland Drive where the brick — an approximate weight was not immediately available — was brought ashore and turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
