On Monday morning at around 8:30, as employees began preparations for lunch service, a fire was discovered at the back of Mamma Mia Italian Restaurant located on Washington Avenue in Homestead.
The fire was fueled by the large propane tanks that supply the restaurant’s standby generator.
Maria Lombardo, who along with her husband owns the restaurant, told the News Leader that a contractor, who was on hand for an inspection of bathroom renovations, was the first to discover the fire. She continued, “Thank God the inspection was scheduled for this morning. The Fire Department and police were here immediately. Most importantly none of our employees were hurt.”
Miami Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Juan Del Campo stated that 6 units with 23 fire fighters responded, and that their first priority was to cool the propane tanks and protect the building and surrounding properties. When asked about the cause of the fire he responded,” Of course, pending further investigation, it appears to be arson.”
Homestead Police Officers on scene confirmed that they were looking for a person of interest. At around 10:40 am the individual was in custody, pending witness identification.
Further Investigation revealed that the subject who was stopped was indeed the person who set the fire. That person, Juan Martinez, 59, was arrested and charged accordingly, after giving a full confession, according to Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales.
Also on hand were Homestead Code Enforcement and Building inspectors. They along with MDFR inspectors were working to quickly ensure that everything was safe for inside cleanup and to allow for a quick reopening of the popular restaurant.
Lombardo said, “After talking with everyone, we plan to be open for late lunch or early dinner. We love being part of and supporting this community and today they came out to support us.”
