Leatha Sherill Bush knows the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. Her son Jack Brown III was shot in Overtown in December 2010. He was paralyzed from the neck down and later died from complications.
Bush also lost a brother to gun violence. She has lost seven close relatives to violence.
Bush considers herself a mother surviving her pain.
In 2018, she founded the Survivors Affected by Violence the Jack P. Brown III Foundation.
On June 25, 2022, Bush led the inaugural Survivors Peace and Praise Walk in Florida City. The participants walked from City Hall to the Youth Center.
The walk brought together local leaders including Mayor Otis Wallace, Vice Mayor Walter Thompson, Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, State Rep. Kevin Chambliss, Lucia Raiford-Davis president of the Carrie Meek Foundation and about 20 mothers who had lost relatives to gun violence. More than 150 people walked in this event.
“We walked through the community. We want unity and for gun violence to stop. We want peace in Florida City.
We want to keep our community safe, and we want everyone to know that our community cares,” said Bush.
“We came in unity recognizing that gun violence needs to stop. We demand peace in our community,” said Bush. “Our foundation is helping the community. We do feeding events, and mentoring for girls and boys. We are working to address domestic violence and substance abuse. We want to keep our children off the streets.”
Bush said the Foundation works to take kids to the movies, swimming, and other places of interest.
The Foundation offers conflict resolution meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Commissioner Bush’s office, which is part of McGhee’s office. Bush works to provide healing and resources for survivors of gun violence.
“We provide emotional support, safety, planning, clothing and food to survivors of violence,” she said. “We also work with the homeless and people who are struggling with addictions. We want to give mothers a voice in the community.”
The Foundation also works with other community organizations that serve young people and want to end gun violence.
