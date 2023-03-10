On the heels of Black History Month, but just in time for Women’s History Month, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was honored on March 6th with her very own street in Miami-Dade County.
Taking place at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, the Monday morning event was the pinnacle of District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins’ aim to celebrate the April 2022 appointment of Justice Jackson, following Higgins’ October 2022 prime sponsorship of county legislation to do so.
“Today we as a community get to share in the honor of acknowledging and celebrating the achievements of someone very special,” said Cohen Higgins. “Someone from our hometown, someone raised in South Dade, someone who graduated from our public schools, and went on to achieve what before her seemed unachievable.”
As emcee for the celebration, Higgins proudly welcomed Jackson, her parents, friends, along with other Miami-Dade County leaders and community members, before introducing the Miami-Dade Honor Guard to present the county’s colors.
Once done, Miami-Dade Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie led the Pledge Of Allegiance, and followed up with her own words of thanks.
“Thank you so much Commissioner Cohen Higgins for what is truly an honor of a lifetime,” Sayfie said.
Miami musician Deverette Cooper then gave a reverent rendition of the National Anthem, before the South Dade High School Buccaneer Band shook the stage with two jubilant tunes, complete with high-stepping band choreography.
Mayor Levine Cava offered gratitude next for Jackson’s accomplishments.
“Thank you Justice for making us all believers.” said Levine Cava, “Our hope for our country is buoyed by your success, your success is our success. I feel personally transformed and elevated to be able to celebrate with you today and everyday that you serve our nation.”
No stranger to Women’s History herself, as the first woman to be a Miami-Dade mayor, Levine Cava noted the importance of the street naming.
“Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to justice and opportunity for all people,” Levine Cava said.
Miami-Dade Chairman Oliver Gilbert also then spoke about watching Jackson’s confirmation hearings, and marveling at her becoming the first Black Supreme Court Justice, given our country’s history.
“Seeing her sit there and understanding that someone who upon this country’s creation,” said Gilbert, “her gender was disenfranchised, and her race was subjugated to service, she now interprets that document to reflect the goodness and evolution of this country – you make me so very proud.”
Gilbert continued and said how her being confirmed and the street naming ceremony further shows how much greater our country can continue to be.
“I look at moments like this, moments like your confirmation as proof through the night that the America we dream of,” Gilbert said, “the America that is always in search of a more perfect union, that America is still there; God bless you and congratulations.”
Jackson’s long-time friend since 1982 – when they both met and attended Palmetto Junior High School – Stephen Rosenthal, then offered remarks on her contributions since attending both college and law school at Harvard with her, as well as being in an improv comedy troupe there with her too, and her being a national debate team champion.
Additionally, Rosenthal highlighted the success of her parents: mother Ellery Brown, founding principal of the New World School of the Arts; and father Johnny Brown, attorney for the Miami-Dade County School Board.
“This is a family that has given much to this place we all call home, and the street signs bearing their family name will be a lasting source of pride,” said Rosenthal.
In closing, Rosenthal also noted how doing so connects Jackson to an even larger piece of history: as in 2020 Miami-Dade when commissioners voted unanimously to change the name of South Dixie Highway to Harriet Tubman Highway.
While this hasn’t happened yet, due to it needing to be done so as a state law, Rosenthal signaled the lasting legacy and symbolism doing so would have.
“When that day comes, there will be a connection right here,” Rosenthal said, “across centuries of American History, when people drive on Harriet Tubman Highway, to get to Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.”
Cohen Higgins returned to the stage and before introducing Jackson herself, had some words to share too, holding back tears.
“It is truly difficult to place into words the significance of what you mean to me and so many,” said Cohen Higgins. “The greatness of your accomplishments, the grandness of your presence, and yet the humility and relatability of your story; I will do my best, Justice, to do you justice in my remarks today.”
Noting how it has taken 232 years, and 115 prior appointments before being able to become the first Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice, Cohen Higgins also applauded Jackson for being a parent like herself, while also rising above the challenges and challengers when being told, for example, to not strive for more, or being called ‘articulate’.
Nonetheless and being told to persevere despite it, Cohen Higgins said Jackson has made this her message to the next generation, and thanked Jackson for her inspiration to her as both a mother and leader in community and country.
“Thank you again,” Cohen Higgins said, “it is a true honor and the absolute least that we can do to rename this street after you, thank you so much.”
To this, Cohen Higgins introduced Jackson to thunderous applause.
A short video montage was then played highlighting Jackson’s confirmation hearing, questions and answers from it, a clip of her daughter smiling proudly at her during it, and then finally her being confirmed and sworn in.
Jackson then approached the stage and it was her turn to give the thanks.
Expressing her sincerest gratitude for everyone there – those unable to be there like her children and husband, and even people watching the live-stream across Youtube, Facebook, and the staff behind the scenes – Jackson truly showed why she was continually spoken about as humble.
“This is in many ways as much a celebration of us as it is of me,” said Jackson, “and I’m saying that because I grew up among all of you. This is where I got my start and I really do believe that there is an important connection between my experience growing up in this area and my current position as an associate justice.”
Spotlighting the teachers, coaches, and schools she learned through here, Jackson heaped praise on them and the Miami-Dade community for her triumphs.
“I really do love this place,” Jackson said, “and now to have my name so prominently displayed on a street in a community that has given me so much: that is a very special honor.”
Jackson also explained how while she also now has the title of being the first justice from Florida, she also hoped that the newly-named street would also cause people to understand what can be realized for themselves here, coming from where she came from, and what’s available in the area.
“My experience confirms what we all know to be true – which is that this is a wonderful place to grow up – and I think it also means that people from here as elsewhere really can follow their dreams,” said Jackson. “I hope that that is the takeaway for all of you from this wonderful street-naming event. Thank you again for honoring me in this way, God bless you, and I hope you have a wonderful day.”
As Cohen Higgins joined Jackson on stage, the sign for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street was finally unveiled, to even more boisterous clapping, ending the ceremony.
For those wanting to view this new piece of local history, the green and white sign will adorn a stretch of SW 184th Street (Eureka Drive), between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard.
