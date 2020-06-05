King Jesus Haitian Church Ministry’s food distribution on Friday 29 May was rescheduled to 5 PM due to transportation problems. According to Carolyn Pates, the Ministry’s Community Outreach Liaison, “Over 20 volunteers from the Church and the community handed out 28,000 pounds of food supplied by GA Foods. We want to thank Commissioner Levine Cava’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department for working with us to make this event happen.”
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.