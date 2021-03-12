“SBC Community Development Corporation (SBC CDC) is a non-profit corporation located in the heart of the Richmond Heights community. The mission of SBC CDC is to build a solid community through collaborative efforts and partnerships that provide programs and services that address the intergenerational needs of the community.”
For almost two decades SBC CDC has been a strength in their community in four key programs of, Human Services, Community Development, Educational Services and Youth Services. Although in Richmond Heights, they have also extended programs in partnership with Homestead for efforts such as ArtWalk or the college/career prep IE2 Experience.
Saturday, March 13, 2021 will be an exciting day as their most recent Board Member, National Football League player Deon Bush, is bringing the Miles 4 A Cure Bike-A-Thon to the neighborhood. Now in his sixth year with the Chicago Bears, the University of Miami graduate and his mother established Doby’s Dream Foundation in honor of his father whom they lost to liver disease.
“I am extremely grateful, proud, and excited to host Miles 4 A Cure. I believe you can never do enough in our community, especially for children and families going through difficult challenges and hardships during these unprecedented times,” said Bush. “Doby’s Dream, SBC CDC, and the American Liver Foundation are all doing important work to raise awareness for critical issues facing the Miami-Dade community. Being able to align ourselves with such an amazing event to help those in true need is something we take great pride in achieving.
We hope that through our partnerships and contributions, we are able to bring a sense of community through the Bike-A-Thon.”
In addition to donating funds for education about liver disease and medical research, Doby’s Dream Foundation will once again be providing scholarships to high school students later this spring.
It’s, “Wheel Up at 10:00 a.m.”, for the 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., event that will start at the lot next to Second Baptist Church located at 11111 Pinkston Drive, Miami. “There’s been a big increase in people buying bicycles, and forming clubs during the pandemic,” Sharon Coleman, Program Development Coordinator SBC CDC said. “It’s something they can do outside and keep socially distant.”
Participants and other attendees will have food and drink to enjoy too, as another community group, the HUE Collective MIA, is handling vendors for the event. It’s an opportunity for small businesses to network and attract new customers. From savory to sweet, Homestead’s Pitt Daddy's BBQ & More and AJ's Sinnabuns will be among those on-hand.
As a note, face masks and social distancing will be required. To register go to DobysDream. Eventbrite.com
For information, go to www.sbccdc.com
