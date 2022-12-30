The Sunshine Corvette Club (sunshinecorvetteclub.com), an organization of Corvette owners and enthusiasts, recently staged a car parade and a Christmas gift giveaway for students at Neva King Cooper Educational Center, a school for students with severe intellectual and physical disabilities.
The event was the 30th consecutive year the non-profit club, sponsored by Bomnin Chevrolet, staged the eye-catching parade for the students.
“Students—and the faculty—simply love this event,” said Dr. Tracy Roos, principal of Neva King Cooper, which will be celebrating its 109th birthday in 2023. “The Corvette parade is beautiful and seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces as they receive their presents from Santa and Mrs. Claus is priceless.”
The day began with the 23-car parade featuring Corvettes of all colors, some decorated for the holidays.
Following the parade, Neva King Coopehosted a breakfast for the members of the Corvette Club and officials from Bomnin with entertainment provided by the Future Stars Dance Team and cheerleading squad from Miami Southridge High School.
As a highlight of the breakfast, the Sunshine Corvette Club presented the school with a check for $9,000, representing proceeds from its car shows and donations from Bomnin Chevrolet and the Goldsmith Foundation.
In addition, club member John Berson presented a $1,000 gift card to the school. Berson had entered an ‘iHeart Radio’ contest called ‘A Christmas Wish’ which asked contestants what they would do with the $1,000 prize. Because Berson’s response—giving the money to the Neva King Cooper staff for an appreciation lunch was deemed so selfless—Berson won.
Following the breakfast, the Corvette Club’s Santa (Pat Carnevale) and Mrs. Clause (Carmina Perez), along with help from ‘elves’ from the club and Bomnin, presented Christmas gifts to the students.
“This school does so much for these students that this is a great event we look forward to every year,” said Chico Goldsmith, president of the Sunshine Corvette Club. “Listening to the cheers from the students as we pull in with our cars and then seeing their faces light up when they get their presents is heartwarming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.