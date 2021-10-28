he Monroe County Board of County Commissioners approved renaming Sunset Point Park in Key Largo in memory of County Commissioner Mike Forster, who passed away in September 2021.
The Mike Forster Memorial Park is a small community park located at 20 Sunset Road in Key Largo, and despite its previous name, does not offer a view of the sunset.
Forster was elected to represent County Commission District 5 in the Upper Keys in November 2020 and had been a long-time Upper Keys resident and businessman. Prior to running for the Commission, he served five-terms on the Village of Islamorada Council, including two terms as mayor, was the owner/operator of Mangrove Mike’s restaurant and was heavily involved in the community.
“The community will remember Commissioner Forster for always stepping up to do whatever it took to get something accomplished, as shown by his wonderful, charitable spirit,” said Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron. “He took the lead on addressing the many issues and safety concerns affecting the surrounding neighborhoods of this park and that will not be forgotten.”
The Mike Forster Memorial Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.