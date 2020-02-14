Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.