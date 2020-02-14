This past Sunday at the 11 am mass, the Sacred Heart Woman’s Club named Sumintra Ahyee as their 2020 Woman of the Year.
Sumintra was selected as she clearly exemplifies those “Mary’s” in the Catholic Church. Working quietly in many aspects of the church, she serves as Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Gift Shop volunteer, Fashion Show model, Stewardship Committee, Pre-school Bible Study, Welcoming Committee, Women’s Emmaus, Couples for Christ and founded the Prayer Chalice program. In the past, she has served as a St. Vincent De Paul Dinner Volunteer, Parish Festival Volunteer and a Pastoral Council member.
Perhaps her most important and successful volunteer position in the Parish is as the coordinator of the ABCD Drive, where she has led the Parish to meet its goals.
Sumintra was born into a traditional Hindu home in the small town of Sangre Grande on the eastern side of the beautiful Caribbean island of Trinidad. However, as an adult, she felt compelled to become a Roman Catholic and joined the Catholic church in Trinidad in 1986. She has been married to Lance
for 34 years and they have one son, Shannon.
Sumintra stated, “I was in tears and shocked. I don’t usually go to that mass but I had to fill in for someone else as Eucharistic Minister and they really got me good.
When they announced the woman of the year really likes to watch the Hallmark channel and she’s from Trinidad, I started to cry. Then my sister appeared from Trinidad and it’s a good thing I didn’t have heart problems, because I would have died seeing her there!”
Sumintra was presented a plaque and flowers by Father James McCreanor and last year’s recipient, Alice Masterson and was further honored at a reception that immediately followed the mass.
Sacred Heart Woman’s Club Fashion Show
The Sacred Heart Woman’s Club will host their annual Fashion Show with the western theme of “A Little Bit Country” on Saturday, February 22nd at high noon.
The show will be held in the McCreanor Loft -2nd floor (elevator available) 20 SE 2nd Road in Homestead. Fashions will be presented by Anthony’s in Key Largo.
The menu will be chicken salad on a croissant, cole slaw, strawberries, chips and home made cookies. There will be a silent auction, door prizes and more.
Tickets are $20 in the Parish Office or from a member of the club, so put on your best country western wear and see you there! For information contact President Josie Duffey at 305-812-8697.
