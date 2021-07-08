enlarged coronavirus, covid-19 under the flag of Florida state. Pandemic of respiratory disease

Sidecar Health’s analysis found that by the end of May 2021, 38.7% of all Florida residents had been completely vaccinated, while 48.8% had received their first dose of the vaccine. Here is a summary of the data for Florida:

• Total population fully vaccinated: 38.7%

• Total population w/ at least one dose: 48.8%

• Percentage of 65+ fully vaccinated: 74.6%

• Percentage of 65+ w/ at least one dose: 87.7%

• Cumulative COVID cases per 100k: 10,604

• Cumulative COVID deaths per 100k: 171

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

• Total population fully vaccinated: 40.5%

• Total population w/ at least one dose: 50.3%

• Percentage of 65+ fully vaccinated: 74.6%

• Percentage of 65+ w/ at least one dose: 85.8%

• Cumulative COVID cases per 100k: 9,960

• Cumulative COVID deaths per 100k: 178

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.