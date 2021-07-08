Sidecar Health’s analysis found that by the end of May 2021, 38.7% of all Florida residents had been completely vaccinated, while 48.8% had received their first dose of the vaccine. Here is a summary of the data for Florida:
• Total population fully vaccinated: 38.7%
• Total population w/ at least one dose: 48.8%
• Percentage of 65+ fully vaccinated: 74.6%
• Percentage of 65+ w/ at least one dose: 87.7%
• Cumulative COVID cases per 100k: 10,604
• Cumulative COVID deaths per 100k: 171
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:
• Total population fully vaccinated: 40.5%
• Total population w/ at least one dose: 50.3%
• Percentage of 65+ fully vaccinated: 74.6%
• Percentage of 65+ w/ at least one dose: 85.8%
• Cumulative COVID cases per 100k: 9,960
• Cumulative COVID deaths per 100k: 178
