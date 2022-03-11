Brian King, Jr. is a very successful and ambitious young man.
He is now pursuing an MBA at Florida State University. He recently earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida A & M where he majored in education and minored in business administration. He received a scholarship from Miami-Dade County which provided good financial support.
“The scholarship helped me financially and gave me a source of motivation,” said King.
“I was recognized for it.
I was able to meet leaders from different communities. I was able to meet leaders from the Goulds area where I am from.”
King graduated from Coral Reef Senior High School where he played football, ran track and was a manager for the basketball team. He began college at Grambling State University in Louisiana where he was on the track team. He was able to travel with the team and meet world class runners.
He then moved on to Florida A & M where he studied health, physical education and fitness and also studied business.
King hopes to work in education or athletics. One career that interests him is scouting players for the NFL.
The Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Community
Advisory Committee Scholarship provides $2,500 per student annually. It is designed to help lower income college students with their expenses.
Now it is providing help with internships in areas where they are
studying. There are 16 areas for the scholarship program and Southwest Miami-Dade including Florida City, portions of Homestead, the Goulds community, Naranja, South Miami, and Perrine.
To qualify, candidates must be between the ages of 16 to 25, enrolled in a college or vocational institution or attending college or vocational school this fall. Students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA average. They must reside in one of the 16 target areas and live in a household that does not exceed 200 percent of the Community Services Block Grant Poverty ncome Guidelines.
Students can apply for this scholarship at www.miamidade.gov/socialservices or call 786 469 4746.
The deadline to apply for this scholarship is April 1, 2022.
“Education is a key to social mobility. It iputs you on a pathway toward success,” said Al Sears, special projects administrator for Miami-Dade County Action and Human Services Department.
