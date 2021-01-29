Homestead City Council approved a development request for vacant parcels on the northeast corner of Farm Life School Road and Mowry Drive at its meeting on Wednesday January 20.
The long and narrow four acre site in the shadow of the turnpike would contain six hi-rise self-storage buildings, with extra parking and various driveways.
The U-Haul Company is the named developer for the three parcels from two separate folio plans. The company’s traditional truck rentals and propane refill areas would be permitted but are not proposed for the site and the applicant is willing to put those exclusions in writing.
A few years ago a requested exception for residential units on the awkwardly shaped property was opposed by neighboring residents and denied by Council.
Mowry Drive had a right of way to merge onto Farm Life School Road (SE 18th Avenue) abandoned by the City when the turnpike was built. Council approved vacating the southern side of that original right of way to accept this proposed site plan and replat.
Council also was asked to amend the regional development plan for the Villages of Homestead by transferring 189 permitted residential units from one sector to Sector 12 south of the golf course. The attorney for the Keys Gate III Trust application, Hugo Arza, said this was the only place with substantial land left to develop.
City staff recommen- ded approval for the transfer request as consistent with state law despite the unanimous decision of the Planning & Zoning Board to deny the request.
A lawsuit by the Homestead Motor Speedway against the so-called Solara proposal prohibited further residential development east of Kingman Drive. That settlement triggered this request to swop 189 planned units from Sector 14 to Sector 12 in the regional plan. The plan is to make the former Solara site off Kingman Drive a 58 acre commercial enclave.
Staff explained Sector 12 would expand from its current 1004 units to 1193 units. In addition, the applicant said 43 units from nineteen acres in Section 8 (west of the golf course) would likely be developed at the same time.
“If those areas become one development, you would have about eight units per acre,” said Attorney Arza. He explained that Lennar Homes is negotiating to purchase the land under this plan.
“The golf course is not part of this discussion but Lennar can assure the community that there will be an open nine-hole golf course going forward,” he added.
Mayor Steve Losner said, “We’re finally seeing the ultimate buildout with this final project in front of us at the unit cap. Why aren’t we seeing a more global plan with a presentation for units and siting?” The applicant responded that that process was about two years away.
“It’s no secret that I’m not a big fan of this level of density,” the Mayor said. “As a policymaker, I view this as our last chance to do something a little better and a little different that what’s been done in the past. Could there be an effort to spread the density into land in Sector 8?” The applicant admitted that in practical terms that was likely to happen.
Other Council members were also concerned with the quality of the final development. Councilmember Sean Fletcher said, “This could be the last attempt to impose our community standards. In context, with more than 3000 new residents and their vehicles, we need further discussion on infrastructure and density. I’ll support this tonight but want a further review about City services in future.”
“We still have some leverage,” said Councilmember Steve Shelley. “With the golf course’s open space land is available moving forward and the developer must come back to us for any changes.”
Councilmember Jen Bailey supported the current request and said, “at least our residents get an operating golf course again.”
Mayor Losner said, “With the next steps, dealing with the ultimate property user in good faith, you better bring better than your A game in style, appearance and lay-out. Let Homestead be your test tube for a better south Florida.”
Council also agreed to amend its Community Development Block Grant action plan for COVID funds. The City recouped $312,000 in police overtime from other relief sources and proposed using $212,000 of that money to increase local mortgage and rental assistance programs plus $100,000 for additional meal assistance plans.
Following City Code, Council was asked to approve a proposed building mural at 1088 West Mowry (contingent on private funding) for an artistic message promoting peace. The Director of Development recommended approval to the City Manager. Council asked if the application avoided the Art in Public Places Board process but was informed it met Code standards and that the information would be shared with the Board.
Council’s final discussion item was brought by Mayor Losner concerning the situation at the so-called Campbell House. The police logged over 100 calls to the house since January 2020 and neighbors have complained about the residents’ activities.
“It’s a crack house, call it what it is,” said the Mayor. “The requirements of statutes are a nuisance abatement board which requires formation and a long process – another alternative is seeking an injunction against the owners to put them on notice that future activity creates escalating legal issues. Either action is time consuming.”
The Mayor shared information that the house is currently in foreclosure but that procedure is stalled due to COVID restrictions.
Ultimately, the City Attorney agreed to look into the case so the City could craft a “more nuanced response” to the problem.
