The Dept. of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday two Key Largo neighborhood flood mitigation projects for more than $5 million in funding have been included in the state’s first-ever Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise and Resilience Plan being presented to the legislature for their approval this upcoming session.

The projects, located in the Twins Lakes and Stillwright Point communities, primarily consist of road elevation and associated stormwater management. Each neighborhood is experiencing severe and persistent flooding from King Tides, rain, and storm surge.

Monroe County submitted six applications. The smaller project applications may be included in a second round of federal funding later.

Roadways in the Twin Lakes subdivision in Key Largo should experience fewer flooding impacts from storms, less nuisance flooding per year, and reduced levels of inundation on the roads with the completion of the shovel-ready project.

• Twin Lakes Subdivision Flood Mitigation Project (shovel-ready, fully designed):

- Total project cost for construction: $7.8 million.

- Requested amount: $3.9 million (50 percent).

The intersection of Blackwater Lane and Sexton Way in the Stillwright Point neighborhood in Key Largo experiences exceptionally high waters during king tide events.

• Stillwright Point Flood Mitigation Project (at the design/engineering phase):

- Total project cost for design/ engineering/permitting is $2.37 million.

- Requested amount: $1.184 million (50 percent).

