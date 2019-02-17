STEM Saturdays Engage More Than Students

It is true younger students may not have grasped the concept of centripetal force in the same way the older ones did. What did seem to be the same among all groups who attended the first session of STEM Saturday was curiosity and fun. The event took place February 9, 2019 at the Phichol Williams Community Center in Homestead. Students were divided by grades, matched with one or more volunteers and the morning’s objective was to design, build, and test their own toy car.

The weekend offering of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) was a first for Homestead. City Councilmembers Jennifer Bailey and Larry Roth were on hand with Vice-Mayor John Burgess who noted the full room.

“We set a goal for 80 students and have 101 here.”

Councilmember Patricia Fairclough, whose Education Committee and the Southwest Advisory Committee were well represented with volunteers, pointed out Youth Council members, too. Fairclough was instrumental in early discussions about the program. “This all started from a conversation with Brandon. STEM careers are where good jobs are, and this is an excellent way to give exposure and experience to our students who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity.”

Brandon Okpalobi, who established Dibia DREAM, the organization that created the program, credits the initial linkage to a mutual acquaintance. “I’d met Kametra [Kametra Driver, Director, CRA] a couple of years ago. It was Alexia Rolle who got me together with Patricia and Kametra to talk about possibilities for Homestead.” Okpalobi, originally from New Orleans, is deeply committed to their pledge of, “Dibia DREAM fosters life skills development through STEM and recreational education for underserved youth in Miami and New Orleans. At Dibia DREAM, we help youth win at life.”

A non-profit grant from the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was determined to be the best path for Okpalobi to follow.

“I know what a difference programs like these can make,” he explained as he had done during his original presentation to the grant committee.

“I was taken out of traditional second grade because I was so disruptive. In placing me in an alternative school, they were able to constructively channel that emotion and behavior.”

His story from those days to the halls and basketball court of University of Miami, to becoming Founder and CEO of DIBIA Athletic Development is remarkable. Outreach to underserved students were part of his company values from the beginning and spurred him in 2014 to also establish his non-profit. Among other programs, “STEM Saturdays transform community centers into ‘Incubators of Excellence’ by engaging youth ages 7-16 through STEM activities on the weekends at no cost to participants and their families.”

The plan for Homestead, approved for the CRA grant, provides STEM Saturdays to be held every other month through the summer and perhaps into the fall. In addition to cars, projects of mechanical lungs, boats, wind turbines, robots, and rockets are all aimed at combining creativity with hands-on application of technical skills.

April and Michael Seidel of Homestead stayed to watch Zoe, their daughter in second grade, interact with her group during the tiered phases. The children began with learning about principles of acceleration, gravity, and velocity with a small model car. They were able to work through the idea of centripetal force next as they built a paper ramp with a loop toward the bottom to resemble a roller coaster. The way a marble accelerated and reacted in the loop was indeed different depending on the angle of the ramp. The later phase of building their own car from a kit with a block of foam, wheels, battery, switch, and propeller brought the lessons into sharper focus. The switch fired the battery to turn the propeller to accelerate the car. Little wonder the question of, “Are you having a good time?”, was greeted with a chorus of, “Yes!”, by everyone.

Their reaction was one of Kametra Driver’s favorite aspects. “The children’s enthusiasm has grown throughout the morning. Having a STEM program here is exciting and this is a great first step. It also ties in with the City’s plan for the Cybrary, to help promote technology for our youth in a way they can enjoy as well as learn from. The big dream would be to have a STEM after-school program and summer programs, but this is where we’re starting.”

Dozens of volunteers ranged from different ages and communities. In addition to Homestead residents, two MDC-Kendall students were helping in their second and third STEM Saturday respectively. NanC Ward from ATT Pioneers was at the front checking in participants while others performed a variety of tasks.

There is no way to know how many technology-oriented careers will be pursued by the students who left the center with their car creations. If the smiles are a measure, at least some future mathematicians and

scientists will one day say, “Yes, I was inspired by this program I attended as a kid.”

All sessions include lunch and the next one will be Saturday, April 27, 2019. To learn more about Dibia DREAM and register, go to

dibiadream.org; email: educate@dibiadream.org, or Tel: (786) 543-8826