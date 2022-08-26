FPL offers safety tips in English, Spanish and Creole
Whether you’re trimming trees and vegetation as a precaution for hurricane season or simply enjoying the outdoors this summer, Florida Power & Light Company reminds you to stay away from power lines.
You can be seriously injured or killed if you or anything you are touching comes in contact with a power line.
Always stay at least 10 feet away from neighborhood power lines and at least 30 feet away from larger power lines.
That applies to you and anything you’re touching or standing on.
When trimming trees or vegetation, always carefully look first for power lines and stay far away from them. Only a specially trained and qualified line-clearing professional should trim trees near power lines.
Visit www.FPL.com/StayAwayFromPowerLines, where you’ll find brief animated safety videos and other information in English, Spanish and Creole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.