Seeking Support in Time of Turmoil
Distance learning implemented by Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS), colleges, and universities, stores adjusting their hours to permit seniors to shop early, the City of Homestead and Florida Power and Light (FPL) suspending non-payment shut-offs and a waiver of certain late fees, and
restaurants offering “contact-free” delivery are some of the measures being taken during the COID-19/Corona Virus crisis.
For those hit hardest from an economic aspect, disaster relief financial programs are being worked, although some proposals are too new to know exactly how much funding will be available, what procedures will be required, and when details will be revealed.
Meals being provided by MDCPS cafeterias are expected to resume after this week’s regularly scheduled Spring Break. Dates, times, and locations will be updated by MDCPS.
Farm Share, the well-known organization that, “Distributes fresh food free of charge to families, children, seniors and individuals in need throughout Florida”, has adapted to drive-thru events and is preparing special packages for seniors. As the situation changes, following them on Facebook is a way to
know about upcoming events or go to http://farmshare.org Donations can be made through the website or Text EAT to 41-444.
The Homestead Soup Kitchen is currently maintaining their regular schedule of Mon, Wed, and Fri, 12:00-1:00 p.m. at 105 SW 3rd Ave, Homestead. However, they are handing out bag meals instead of serving the usual hot food. Karen Brindle explains they cannot accept fresh meat/vegetables and frozen food at this time due to limited storage capability, but can use monetary donations or items that fit into a bag such as packaged pastry desserts, juice pouches, or small bottles of water. “We are no questions asked of people we serve,” she added.
First United Methodist Church, 622 N Krome Ave, Homestead, has their food pantry open 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. each Saturday except the first Saturday of the month. “We’re trying to do what we can to help in these uncertain times,” Reverend Benjamin Stilwell-Hernandez said.
The order to close non-essential businesses brings an especially
difficult dimension to the crisis. Declaring a state of emergency did activate established programs such as the Business Damage Assessment survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s local business operations. The survey, “Managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief
programs can begin.”
Businesses are urged to provide data to help support decisions about funding. “Gathering information about the impact COVID-19 has on Florida businesses and industries will be invaluable to the state’s efforts in coordinating our response,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is important that we understand the total impact COVID-19 has on businesses to ensure that we access the resources that may be available.”
The Emergency Bridge Loan has also been activated, “The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program is currently available to small business owners located in all Florida counties statewide that experienced economic damage as a result of COVID-19. These short-term, interest-free working capital loans are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a major catastrophe hits and when a business has secured longer term recovery
resources, such as sufficient profits from a revived business, receipt of payments on insurance claims or federal disaster assistance.”
Information about both can be found at https://floridadisaster.biz/
Individuals who have been released from employment can contact CareerSource, “The statewide workforce policy and investment board help connect businesses with the talented workforce and training needed to succeed and grow.” They have teams available to register new individuals. “If your employment has been negatively impacted as a result of the mitigation
efforts in Florida to stop the spread of COVID-19, you may be eligible to
receive Reemployment Assistance.” https://careersourceflorida.com
In view of the fact the Miami-Dade Public Library is aware not everyone has personal Wi-Fi, they recently provided this information. “We know that many people rely on access to our Wi-Fi. As an alternative, Xfinity has opened its Wi-Fi public hotspots to everyone for free. Go to http://wifi.xfinity.com and enter your zip code to find a hotspot near you.” Additionally, “We have extended due dates for all library materials and there are no late fees. If you don't have a library card, you can apply for an eCard online at ecard.mdpls.org or through our free mobile app available for iOS and Android.”
Many organizations and individuals are reaching out to help as they can. If you want the public notified of available assistance, please send an email to info@newsleadermail.com
