Florida and other states are trying to fend off an attempt by the Biden administration to end a lawsuit challenging changes to the National Flood Insurance Program that have led to higher premiums for many property owners.
Attorneys for 10 states and local government agencies in Louisiana filed a 44-page document Tuesday urging a federal judge to reject arguments that they lack legal standing to challenge the changes, which became fully effective April 1 after being phased in. U.S. Department of Justice lawyers filed a motion last month to dismiss the case.
Tuesday’s document pointed to “crippling effects” of changes in the program, which is the dominant provider of flood insurance in the country.
“Plaintiffs do not dispute that, under the legacy rating system (previous system), many individuals experienced slight annual increases as permitted under (a federal law),” said the document, submitted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and joined by the other plaintiffs. “But policyholders have never seen rate increases like the ones they are seeing” under the changes.
The legal fight is playing out as areas of Florida’s Gulf Coast clean up from flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia, which barreled up the gulf last week before making landfall in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County.
A document in the lawsuit said the National Flood Insurance Program included about 1.391 million Florida policies, with total coverage of nearly $367 billion. Many homeowners who have mortgages are required to carry flood insurance.
The lawsuit, filed in June in the federal Eastern District of Louisiana, centers on changes known as “Risk Rating 2.0: Equity in Action.” Federal officials contend that the changes, which gradually started taking effect in October 2021, are designed to make the flood-insurance program “actuarially sound” and reflect the risks of each property.
“These changes all reflect best practices in the insurance industry, which is precisely
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.