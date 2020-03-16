UPDATE - 5 pm Monday, March 16, 2020
As the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, we are increasing our vigilance in dealing with the threat of COVID-19. We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of those who are most at risk. This includes the elderly in our community.
At the end of business today, all programs at senior service centers in Miami-Dade County will close. Participants will be sent home with enough meals for the rest of this week. Starting next week, meals provided by these centers will be delivered to our seniors. We do not want anyone to miss a meal. Whoever does not receive their delivery should call 311, and the call will be routed to our Emergency Operations Center staff who have been specifically trained to resolve the concerns of our seniors.
In another countywide measure, I have ordered all restaurants, bars, clubs and movie theaters to limit their capacity to 50 percent or 250 people, whichever is less. These limits help reduce the spread of the virus. In addition, restaurants, bars and clubs are ordered to close at 11 p.m. Kitchens may remain open for takeout and delivery orders. I encourage residents to use delivery services or drive-throughs at fast-food establishments, which will remain open, as they are taking precautions to ensure food safety.
We are also monitoring Crandon Park, as well as other County parks and beaches, to make sure that they are not crowded with people, especially since Miami-Dade County Public Schools are closed.
I want to continue emphasizing how critical it is for everyone to follow the recommendations of the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Social distancing of 6 feet is extremely important, as are regular hand washing and sanitizing of all high-contact surfaces.
Please be sure that you are getting your updates from our County website at miamidade.gov/coronavirus.
