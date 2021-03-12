State Rep. Jim Mooney Jr. was elected in November 2020 to represent District 120 stretching from Key West to northwest of Homestead and Florida City.
Rep. Mooney is a realtor and small business owner. He was appointed by leadership to the State Affairs Committee and has five additional subcommittee assignments: Early Learning & Elementary Education; Environment, Agriculture & Flooding; Finance & Facilities; Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations; and Post-Secondary Education & Lifelong Learning.
“My job is to take care of the citizens I represent,” Rep. Mooney. “Because of COVID we never got the chance to connect during the campaign.”
“I want to see what we can do for farmers in unincorporated Miami-Dade County for instance,” he added. “They don’t have lobbyists or cities to ask for change. I like to talk to groups and ask for their wish lists and then make it work.”
Rep. Mooney served as an Islamorada Councilman for a term, returning later to serve six more years before running state for representative. He holds a B.A. from University of Miami and is a life-long resident of Monroe County.
“Due to COVID, things still aren’t back to normal,” he said in an interview March 8. “The positive side is I got to know my colleagues better on both sides of the aisle. What we do is to make our citizens’ lives better; just give me a bill, I don’t care which side of the aisle it comes from, I can work with it.”
Rep. Mooney said he is still looking for District office space in Homestead. “The state only gives you a little money,” he said. “We’ve been searching every day! Hopefully that will be resolved soon.”
The Key Largo office is under lease but not yet open. Elsa Rodriquez handles constituent services for the District and can be reached at (305) 453-1202 or Elsa.Rodriquez@myfloridahouse.gov. Rep. Mooney’s legislative assistant Nicolas Frevola can be reached at (305) 484-6076.
The capitol office in Tallahassee is at (850) 717-5120.
Requests for service can be sent to -Jim.Mooney@myfloridahouse.gov
The Representative said his chosen issues of concentration are children, education, and climate change particularly sea level rise.
“We’re also doing a lot of work on health care,” he said.
Florida Representatives are limited to sponsorship of seven bills this session. The rule was an attempt to limit the volume of introduced legislation.
Appropriations requests can be unlimited but are now bundled in consent packages.
Representative Mooney points out, however, that all of his requested projects have requisite matching funds available.
“The Speaker sent out an attestation form that projects are open to audit, (that matching funds were available),” he said. “And $1.2 billion in project requests backed out!”
“I requested an appropriation for the last phase of the Homestead library,” the Representative said. The $500,000 request is a nonrecurring construction grant.
One of the Representative Mooney’s bills, HB667, is working its way through House committees without objection. The bill allows builders to submit inspection requests electronically, for both county and municipal action. Ten percent of permit fees can be refunded if a reason for a failed inspection is not given in three days. Enforcement agencies would have the discretion to perform virtual inspections.
“This is not for structural inspections,” Rep. Mooney said. “Time is money. I’ve worked with the League of Cities on this.” The bill eliminates a problem in the Keys during COVID of finding expensive independent inspectors in order to continue.
There is a Senate companion bill, SB 1382, improving the measure’s chance of final passage.
Rep. Mooney also sponsored HB 749 to allow counties of 80,000 people or less the ability to levy a discretionary sales tax of half a percent. If the increase is funding bond indebtedness, a referendum can be used. If the funds are for operating purposes, the monies are spent at the direction of an ordinance.
“This is an important measure,” Rep. Mooney said. “It’s the first step in resiliency and adaptation. This is about preparing for sea level rise and climate change. Any sales tax increase would be tied to specific infrastructure on sea level rise.”
“In Monroe County, 60 to 70 percent of taxes come from tourism,” he continued. “Tourists won’t miss an extra few cents in their hotel bill. This is an opportunity for the County to fund about $350 million in a bonded effort where few counties in the state are shovel-ready as we are. Otherwise we’re asking the state for $2.8 billion. This engineering is done. The money could go into full working mode immediately.”
He concedes that this is a heavy lift legislatively. “Changes in taxes - we’ll have to wait and see this session,” the Representative said.
Rep. Mooney partnered with another Representative recently to file an appropriation for the Everglades Wetlands Restoration project. HB3999 funds remediation of the collector canal at Card Sound Road to battle salt water intrusion into the aquifer.
“It’s a positive for all South Florida,” he said. He predicted success meaning a closer examination of other canals infiltrating fresh water aquifers in the area.
The Representative was invited to Homestead City Council to provide an introduction and summarize District legislative activity. “I’m looking forward to it,” Rep. Mooney said. “They need to increase their legislative requests; use every page in the toy catalog! Rep. Chambliss also takes care of this; he’s a great guy.”
“COVID kept everyone at bay during the campaign,” Rep. Mooney concluded. “I’ll soon have the chance to come and meet people in the District.”
