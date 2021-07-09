The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers recently named Rep. Kevin Chambliss Florida Representative of the Year for his legislative success on their behalf.
Rep. Chambliss achieved the rare distinction of seeing his bill, HB 363, signed into law during his first year in the Legislature.
The bill grants limited privilege for information provided to a Crime Stopper organization. These non-profit organizations work with law enforcement and the community by receiving anonymous tips about alleged criminal activity. Incentives like monetary rewards encourage reporting.
Rep. Chambliss spoke on the House floor about the Crime Stoppers bill.
“In 2017, two year old Cornell Williams Thomas was killed playing on the front porch of his home in Goulds,” he said. “Since then, we have not been able to bring his killer to justice. This is not because the community doesn’t know who it is or because law enforcement doesn’t have the will to do it. The reason is no one feels safe enough to come forward and give law enforcement information.”
“Community violence is an issue that we must address in the state of Florida and in our nation,” Chambliss said. “The theme that takes us from communities riddled with violence to safer communities is a pretty simple concept – all law enforcement needs is the information, the evidence, the tips, the witnesses. But the truth is our community is afraid, because if they do speak up, they’re next. That’s why the Crime Stoppers organization is important.”
The bill provides that a person attempting to obtain Crime Stopper protected information commits a third degree felony.
Crime Stopper employees and volunteers are protected from damages for civil liability in working with the privileged information under the bill.
Chambliss’ HB 363 passed the House unanimously on April 15 and the Senate on April 21. The Governor signed the legislation on May 7. The amended law takes effect October 1, 2021.
