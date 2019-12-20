Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday made the holidays a little happier for state
employees.
DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
The closures on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve add to the already-planned closures on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
“In 2019, we secured historic achievements on behalf of the people of Florida, and our dedicated state employees played a critical role in these accomplishments,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to recognize our state employees for their hard work and efforts in this way. The First Lady and I extend our thanks and best wishes to state employees and their families this holiday season and we look forward to an equally productive year in 2020.”
