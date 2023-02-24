Last Thursday, February 16th, the South Dade Chamber of Commerce and South Miami Dade Economic Development Council brought together the County Mayor, County Commissioners from both District 8 and 9, County School Board District 9 Member, the Mayors of Florida City, Homestead, Cutler Bay, and Palmetto Bay, and the Miami Dade College Homestead Campus President to address the state of South Dade. The event was held in the Council Chambers of Homestead’s City Hall.
The large crowd also included representatives of both of Florida’s US Senators and of the area’s US Representative. The new President and CEO of the Beacon Council, Roderick Miller, was also in the crowd.
Homestead Mayor Steve Losner welcomed everyone and praised, “The unprecedented cooperation and coordination among the cities of South Dade in addressing the region’s issues.”
In his later remarks he updated the group using the State of the City Video as well as highlighting NASCAR’s continuing commitment to holding a fall race that is part of the championship process and the record-breaking attendance at the Homestead Rodeo. He also asked everyone to look at Florida Senate Bill 102 and its potential effects on city’s zoning authority on mixed use projects.
County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provided a county wide update based on her recent State of the County address. She highlighted the county’s investment of .5 billion dollars in housing programs.
Additionally, she thanked the South Dade Mayors and County Commissioners for there dedication and their cooperation in working issues.
District Nine Commissioner Kionne McGhee was next up. He told the group that he would speak not just of where we are but where we need to improve using four points, art, agriculture, arithmetic, and access.
On art, he spoke to the importance and need for art , the first ARTZ 305 event highlighting South Dade Artists and the coming second ARTZ 305 with the support of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.
On agriculture he highlighted the need to help the community as a whole and to promote and enable agritourism. He announced that legislation has been put in to totally revamp the County’s Agriculture Code, “So that our businesses on Krome Avenue, from the top of 144th to the bottom of 344th, won’t have to worry about being picked on, being called out, but more than anything being able to do what they do best. Providing product to feed the community and to make money.”
As to arithmetic, he noted that South Dade had in the past been told that 1 plus 1 was 4 and that sometimes had led to residents feeling “like a stepchild.”
He continued that under the leadership of the County Mayor and all elected South Dade officials that this was changing, particularly in housing.
As to access, he pointed that while there has often been talk of opportunity in South Dade there has not always been access to that opportunity. Small business incubators and education paired with startup funding, inclusion on vendor lists, and fee free participation in District events are providing access to opportunity in District 9.
District Eight Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins began her presentation discussing Public Safety and the successes of the Miami Dade Police Department and summer programs for at risk youth in bringing a dramatic drop in gun related crime.
She highlighted the importance of South Dade agriculture not just to the region but to the nation and mentioned recent efforts to protect the Urban Development Boundary.
When she turned to transportation. Cohen-Higgins said, “We are going to cut the ribbon on bus rapid transit this year. I know it’s not what we voted for. I know it’s not what we pay for. I know it’s not what we wanted, but I do think it’s a good alternative that will get us hopefully, eventually, to that transition to rail.” She continued, “ There is some talk, some chatter, about that happening sooner rather than later.”
The Commissioner also emphasized the need to protect Homestead Air Reserve Base and to improve parks.
On housing and particularly on home ownership she discussed working with the City of Homestead to bring a modular housing development to fruition utilizing reduced construction costs and increased speed of construction to enable below market rate prices for first time homebuyers.
Luisa Santos, School Board Member for District Nine, reported that the district retained its A rating with no schools rated D or F. She highlighted school safety noting the reduction in student to counselor ratio and that every school has an assigned School Resource Officer. She also talked of the new Community Hub located on Campbell Drive that will provide information and resources to families and students.
Mayor Otis Wallace of Florida City titled his talk A Tale of Two Cities. He began, “Once upon a time there was a quite little place called Florida City with 4,400 dwelling units and a population of approximately 14,000… then you look at where we are going now. Right now, as I stand before you, Florida City’s population and housing stock will double in a year and a half.”
Mayor Wallace shared his concerns over infrastructure to support this rapid growth, highlighting a 9.6-million dollar project to improve roads, sidewalks, and drainage in the Community Redevelopment Area, widening of Palm Drive including phase 2 of covering the canal, and the widening of Lucy St.
He also talked about affordable housing using the Solamar development as an example of housing that residents can be proud of. After introducing several of the new development projects he concluded, “Florida City is going to be a lot larger and a lot better.”
Town of Cuttler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott announced that the town has close to $2 billion in developments going on over the next 2 years. Half of that total is the redevelopment of Southland Mall with both retail and residential components.
He also talked of his vision to bring district courts to Miami Dade, identifying advantages to jurors and communities. He asked for support of the idea from the other officials present.
Karyn Cunningham, Mayor of the Village of Palmetto Bay told the group that last year 138 new business opened. She also discussed the total revamp of the Village’s permitting process making it more user friendly and transparent.
Public safety and the significant reduction in crime and its effect on quality of life was another point.
Lastly, Cunningham talked of “village scale” development and the goal of growth while maintaining the character of the Village.
Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino did not attend the event. Instead, Jim McDonald a former Village Councilmember gave a presentation. He focused on the Village’s efforts to move approximately 230 residences from septic systems to sewers and the referendum to move decisions on zoning from the Village Council to a vote by citizens.
The last speaker of the morning was Miami Dade College President Dr. Oscar Loynaz. He updated the group on the new Student Success Center with its entrepreneurial, conference and art spaces, the Nursing Simulation Skill Center, and the First Responder, EMT and Paramedic Space.
Dr. Loynaz also described the Honors College, new to the Homestead Campus, where high achieving students can experience a “curated college experience” preparing them for continuing education at the nations most prestigious schools. The program is paid for through stipends at no cost to the student. He continued to describe other scholarship programs and the dual enrollment programs where high school students can earn college credits while completing their high school requirements.
Many of the items mentioned in the presentations during the State of South Dade event have been previously covered in South Dade News Leader articles. Check out www.southdadenews leader.com for more information.
