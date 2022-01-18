3D Flag of Florida (1900-1985), USA. 3D Illustration.

The state university system on Monday announced the launch of a new online

portal designed to provide students with data about graduates in certain degree fields.

The “MyFloridaFuture Tool” displays data such as income of graduates by

university, degree level and major.

Students could research things like “the earning potential for each academic

program at 1, 5, and 10 years” after graduation.

The online tool, found at the Board of Governors’ website and on the admissions webpage of each state university, also allows users to search typical loan amounts and loan debt for graduates in various fields of study.

The MyFloridaFuture “dashboard” was created as part of a wide-ranging higher-education bill (HB 1261) passed by lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session. The measure also shielded colleges and universities from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

