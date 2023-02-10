The State Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that they have filed criminal battery charges against a 15 year old, male student who was videotaped beating a 9 year old, third grade girl on a Miami-Dade school bus.
The disturbing video, shot Jan. 9th, was widely seen on social media and became a national news headline. The video shows an argument gravitating into the young girl being pummeled with multiple punches, students screaming and no adults responding to stop the assault.
The girl was attending Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. Miami-Dade Fire rescue responded to the incident at 24400 SW 124th Ave.
In media reports the mother of the girl has stated that she had previously reported bullying of her children to the school but no action was taken.
Originally, the 15-year-old boy received a civil citation, as noted for discipline in the Miami Dade County Public School’s Code of Student Conduct.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released a statement Tuesday saying, “The February 1, 2023, school bus video of a 15-year-old boy pummeling a 9-year-old girl, clearly shows that this beating was far more serious than a simple student altercation. The school’s police officer who investigated the matter had the discretion to issue a civil citation, as the officer did here, or make an arrest for misdemeanor battery. We believe that, based on the evidence and the circumstances, the use of a civil citation was incompatible with the level of violence displayed by the 15-year-old against his much younger and smaller victim. As a result, we have filed criminal battery charges with our juvenile courts.”
