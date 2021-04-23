Residents passing along Campbell Drive by the new Outback Restaurant who saw the sign announcing a soon-to-be-open Starbucks tended to fall into two categories. “Great, a location closer to me” or “Really, another one?”
What few knew was this is the first Military Family Store and only the sixth in all of Florida.
It does, however, bring the national total to seventy-six.
From the original small Starbucks opened in 1971 in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, to the current holding of almost 33,000 stores, their website shares the vision.
“From the beginning, Starbucks set out to be a different kind of
company. One that not only celebrated coffee and the rich tradition, but also brought a feeling of connection. Our mission is to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.”
In keeping with that concept, the company launched the new initiative in 2013 of their Starbucks Military Hiring Commitment, which included the goal of hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses which was raised to 25,000 and now aims to add 5,000 more such employees each year.
These special stores are an integral part of the program. Military Family Stores are located near bases and posts and are, “designed to reflect the local military community, creating a welcoming space for veterans, active-duty military and their families.”
People are often surprised to learn military spouses frequently face three-to-four times the unemployment rate of the national average.
One cause is the known required frequent relocation of military personnel and businesses prefer to hire individuals they expect to retain. Starbucks’ focus on
hiring military spouses as well as veterans provides a welcome change and connects those employees to others with a shared background.
Homestead store manager Loida Valenzuela explains more about that. She originally joined the Starbucks team in New York twenty-three years ago and has been in South Florida for sixteen years. Her father-in-law, a Vietnam veteran, served in the Army for twenty-eight years. Of the twenty-nine current store employees (partners), two are military spouses and most of the others are direct or extended family of military members/veterans.
Valenzuela mentioned the day the store opened, the husband of one of the partners shipped out. The woman expressed gratitude for the comfort of the family atmosphere of the store.
“We are different because we’re dedicated to the military,” Valenzuela said. “We want everyone who comes in here to feel that sense of family and appreciation.”
In another example of this caring, each Starbucks partner receives a pound of coffee per week. This store and one other other are donating that coffee to be consolidated and contributed to a military unit.
Homestead Mayor Steve Losner posted to Facebook after the ribbon cutting. His comments included, “What a pleasure to be able to have ribbon
cuttings again rather than watch as business doors were locked for the last time. This will be a tremendous asset not only for our military families but for those who have served in uniform at home and abroad.”
Valenzuela is actively hiring and the store is open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Although indoor dining is not yet permitted, customers can go inside to order, and outdoor seating is available.
To learn more about the special Starbucks program, go to the
Starbucks Military Community Facebook group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.