Newcomers to Homestead may not be familiar with either the original Royal Palm Grill and Deli or the newer version, both on Krome Avenue. For regulars though who have seen many changes over the decades, the latest will have a personal touch.
Star [the only name needed], a favorite waitress for twenty-five years, is finally laying down her order pad and heading into retirement.
“I can still do the work, but it’s time,” she said. “I have a sign at my house, ‘Live Simply, Be Grateful’, and that’s what I do.”
St Louis, Missouri was where she began, and in 1990 her marriage brought her to South Florida. “Hurricane Andrew was scary as hell,” she recalled.
Tornadoes in Missouri were one thing; hunkered down at a friend’s house in Redland with mattresses around them was a very different matter. Like others who chose to remain in the area dealing with the storm’s destruction, they managed the weeks of recovery. Later, single again, she moved her mother here after her father passed away.
Throughout it all, she’s been a waitress for about fifty years. There was time at the Old Cutler Inn, the White Lion Café, and Tony’s in Homestead before it became Mamma Mia.
“It was the son, Robert, who put the train in. Everyone loved it.”
Some will remember the owner and friends built a ledge inside the restaurant to hold a model train. “Businesses could have their names painted on the train cars as advertising.”
Settling into Royal Palm Grill with owners Dorothy and Frank Balchan led to their long-standing relationship; as much friend as employee. “They accepted me for who I am; an aging hippie. They’re great.”
For those who understand what it means to have been, “A wild child of the ‘60s,” it should be no surprise one of Star’s most memorable experiences was hitchhiking all the way from St Louis to Woodstock and being part of that famous event.
“I was gone about three weeks when you add it up.”
Her philosophy is not complicated. “Every day may not be a good day, but something good happens every day. I think people should learn from that.”
In returning to Missouri, she will have to adapt to winter again. “Homestead has always been a nice little town.
It’s growing so fast now.” She tapped the flip phone she carries. “I’m not into technology. Where I’m going may not even have good cell service.”
She did shift over to the newer Royal Palm Grill (436 N. Krome Ave) when the Balchans opened it, and she wasn’t the only one. “I followed her,” customer Nora Meyers said. “I come here because of her.”
Star’s last official day at work is Saturday, February 29th. As with all changes, the day will come when patrons of either restaurant may not know the name, but there will no doubt be memories shared and stories told for quite a while yet.
