On Sunday, June 19, Homestead Police Officers were called to 24 N.E. 12th St. in reference to a stabbing.
Upon officers arrival, a adult male victim was located suffering from several stab wounds. The male victim was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.
The stabbing occurred during an alleged drug deal at Krome Ave and NE 12th St, according to reports from Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales.
Shortly after reports of the assault, a 911 call was received from an adult female who stated that she was forced out of her vehicle by an adult male, at which time the adult male fled with the vehicle.
Homestead Police Detectives quickly discovered that the male who committed the stabbing matched the description of the male who committed the carjacking.
A BOLO was then issued for the stolen vehicle. Homestead Police were then notified by Miami Dade Police that the carjacked vehicle was located traveling northbound on the Florida Turnpike. A vehicle pursuit ensued ending in a crash at the Florida International University main campus.
The subject was identified as 40 year old Antoine Carr Acosta.
Acosta had not yet been charged by Homestead Police department due to the victims medical condition but charges are pending.
Miami Dade Police did charge Acosta for: grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving, driving with a suspended licence and criminal mischief.
During the investigation, Officers discovered that Acosta was wanted by the City of Miami Police Department for a Home Invasion Robbery.
Reports indicate Acosta’s arrest record dates back to 2001 including theft, robbery and assault.
The Homestead Police Department anticipates future charges for the stabbing incident.
