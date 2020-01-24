When Homestead talks Rodeo, the fans immediately think of action, fun, food, beverages, and a wide assortment of vendors. Well according to Jim Bauman, president of the Homestead Rodeo Association, “This year is bigger and better than ever with more top notched riders from all over the country. All coming to Homestead for our 71st Annual PRCA Championship Rodeo.”
With that in mind and the beautiful South Florida weather, we encourage all to pack your saddle bags for a fun filled week of rodeo activities. There is something to be enjoyed for fun lovers of all ages.
The action kicked off on Wednesday, January 22, with Family Night at the Harris Field Pavilion featuring the Little Miss & Mister Contest.
On Thursday, the HRA Books & Bronc’s Literacy Program entertained Kid’s Day Field Trips for several local schools at the arena. That evening, at the Mechanical Bull “Buck Off” Competition Challenges, the daring tested their skills against “El Toro.”
Friday Night is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night.” The action starts at 8 pm.
Saturday morning at 11 am, the Free Rodeo Parade hits the streets of downtown Homestead.
Saturday Afternoon - Rodeo Performance starts at 2 pm.
Sunday - Salute to Men & Women in the Armed Forces beginning at 2 pm followed by rodeo action in the arena ring.
For additional details check: homesteadrodeo.com
