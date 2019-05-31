The Formula and Automotive Racing Association (FARA) held its Memorial 300 on Sunday at Homestead Miami Speedway.
This combination sprint and 3 hour endurance race was held on Memorial Day Weekend to honor those who have given there lives in defense of our country.
Uniquely, this year the race also honored John London, a well known competitor in FARA events and a racing instructor. He died in a crash at Palm Beach International Raceway while riding with a student earlier this year. Each car in the field carried a decal with his picture.
Prior to the traditional Pit walk where fans can interact with drivers, the military connection of this race was brought home as an Air Force Reserve B52 Bomber circled the Speedway on the way to a landing at Homestead Air Reserve Base. The race announcer described the history of the B52 bomber highlighting it’s role as a nuclear deterrent during the Cold War.
The FARA series of races are arguably the most fan friendly racing events held at the Speedway. With free tickets available on the FARA website, infield parking priced at $20.00 per vehicle and easy access around the road course it’s a great way to watch highly competitive racing featuring a wide range of vehicles.
The next FARA race at Homestead is scheduled for the weekend of the 29th and 30th of June. Information on this and other races is available at www.farausa.com.
