The South Dade Senior High School Thespian Honor Society were honored at a recent district competition at Hialeah Senior High School.
They earned Straight Superior Ratings for a One Act play they performed
entitled “She of Mine.” The play was written by Juan Espinosa, the theater
director at South Dade. The play focuses on the problem of human trafficking. The play was one of three out of 20 plays that earned a straight
superior rating.
“This play was based on stories of the survivors of human trafficking. Often young people are introduced to this world by people they know,” said Espinosa. “It was inspired by stories that I researched. I earned an online certification on human trafficking around the world. Through my research I was able to create different characters and develop a play.”
Espinosa does what is known as ensemble devising which is similar to creating stage pictures based on a word or a theme.
“I am inspired to write more based on what I see my students do,” said Espinosa.
The three judges who evaluated the play each gave it a superior rating. Out of a possible 30 score, the play earned a 28, 28 and 27 in the competition.
The students also earned superior ratings in individual performance events.
Some of the students will be going to a state competition in Tampa, March 15th - 19th. Some of the students will go to the state competition representing Miami-Dade Public Schools Thespians District 8.
Brayan Junco competed in a solo pantomime of “Lenny and the Sea Creature from the Lago Grande.” He received a perfect score and will compete at the state competition in Tampa.
“This was a pantomime about a fisherman and a sea monster that began with fighting and then became friends. I enjoyed performing it and I am looking forward to presenting at state.”
Nicole Lechin and Alexandra Serrano performed the song “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.” They received the highest score possible and will also compete at state.
“We have put in years of practice, and we have come together,” said Lechin. “We have been working together on drama presentations since the eighth grade.”
Julio Martinez performed a solo, “I Don’t Care Much” from the musical “Cabaret.”
He received a superior rating. It was an emotionally invested piece and the judges and the many of the spectators were crying during the presentation.
Samantha Amador received a superior for her pantomime performances of “Cockpit” and “Up the Ladder to the Roof.” “Cockpit” is a story about a group of five people stranded on an island and it was comical. “Up the Ladder to the Roof” is a small group musical from “Everyday Rapture.”
It was well choreographed with beautiful harmonies and the judges were
impressed.
“I love drama and I am looking forward to going to the state meet,” Amador.
Kylie Cowley was also part of small group musical performance. “It was an upbeat song and I enjoyed performing. We received top honors, and we are all looking forward to performing at state,” said Cowley.
Alexa Torrens received top honors for her make up design tech work. She produced three boards. Her designs were from the musical “Sweeney Todd.” Her makeup designs received perfect scores and they were considered beautiful and very professional.
Ana Bellizzio received top honors for costume design.
“I love working on costume design,” she said. The designs were from” Into the Woods.” She received a perfect score and the costumes were based on clothing from Poland, France, England and Russia.
Most of the Thespian Club members hope to continue pursing careers in theater.
Students must audition for their place in the Thespian Honor Society. Prospective members must present a one-minute monologue and show they can improvise and work in a group setting. Some of the students who qualified for state have been a part of the program for four years and others have just joined.
“We have one of the best theater programs in the area.
I focus on helping the students achieve their best. We do between four and eight shows a year. We want to do as many plays as possible because the more you do the better you get,” said Espinosa.
In April, the South Dade Thespian Society hopes to perform the musical “Into the Woods.”
South Dade is part of the International Thespian Society. They are given a troupe number which is 3637. Theatre is a popular activity at South Dade and the participating students are dedicated.
“We are one of the only school theatre groups that goes to state every year. We have qualified for state every year for the past 14 years,” said
Espinosa.
