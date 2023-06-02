South Dade Senior High School students are about to graduate and there are some top achievers in the Class of 2023.
Yaiselin Fuentes has the highest GPA in the senior class with a 5.297 for her senior class at South Dade Senior High School. She will attend the University of Miami this fall on a Presidential Scholarship where she plans to study Biology. Her goal is to go to medical school and study to become a pediatric surgeon.
“My desire is to work with children. I love to study biology and math and I want to become a doctor.”
Life for Fuentes has not been easy and she has seen her mother and father struggle very hard to overcome adversity. The family emigrated from Guatemala. Her father had no opportunity to go to school and has worked hard in the construction industry. Her mother worked at a plant nursery and then cleaned houses.
“I saw how hard my father was working in construction and how tired he was at the end of each day. I also saw how hard my mother was working every day. This drove me to work as hard as possible in school. I want to do well.”
Fuentes did well in the International Baccalaureate program that is offered at South Dade. She was vice president of the National Science Honor Society and Vice President of the National Spanish Honor Society. She was a member of the National Math Honor Society and the Best Buddies program. And she was on the cheerleading team. She is an enthusiastic and spirited young woman who is looking forward to achieving success at the University of Miami.
Jiwen Lei, who taught calculus to Fuentes has been impressed with her work and academic performance. “From day one she was very interested in the course. She is motivated and brilliant. She is very mature for her age,” said Lei.
Lisete Avila earned a 5.25 GPA, the second highest for her class. She plans to attend the University of Central Florida this fall and study psychology.
She has received the Bright Futures Scholarship because of her academic accomplishments.
Avila was president of the National Science Honor Society and President of the Spanish Honor Society. She was vice president of the Senior Board and a member of the Math Honor Society.
“I enjoy studying history and English and I am looking forward to attending college. I have enjoyed being a student at South Dade High School.” she said.
Avila has done well in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.
One source of motivation for Avila was her parents. They emigrated from Mexico and faced various challenges to become established in Homestead. They did not have the opportunity to pursue as much education as Lisete has had.
“I saw how hard they worked. I want to work hard and do well in school,” she said.
Gabriel Amador has a 4.8 GPA and is in the top five percent of his class at South Dade. He will attend Cornell University this fall.
He and family came from Cuba and worked to become established in Florida.
“It is harder to get a good education in Cuba,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to excel at South Dade.”
Amador was active in the National Math Honor Society and a treasurer in the National Science Honor Society. He has been successful in the IB program.
“I love to study animal science and I want to become a veterinarian,” he said.
Dillon Ork has been successful at South Dade. He is graduating with a 4.4 GPA and was a photographer for the yearbook. He was homecoming king and did well in the IB program. He will attend Miami Dade College next fall.
“I enjoy being creative and I like to study math and science,” he said.
South Dade High has many students who are going on to higher education. Some will go to four year universities while others will go on to technical training programs. Some have achieved high grades in demanding academic subjects while others have begun to master vocational trades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.