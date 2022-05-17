A group of students who love to work on cars and engines are finding the perfect opportunity to do so through the automotive program at South Dade Senior High School.
Rene Hernandez, who leads the automotive program at South Dade said, “We study electronics and learn about rebuilding cars. We do light maintenance in areas such as oil changes, tune ups and working with brakes,” he said. “The students learn how to fix engines.”
Sometimes students can work on cars that teachers in the school want to have repaired. The students who complete the automotive program can earn industry certifications that can lead to positions in repair shops.
The students love to work on engines and do repair work. “I like to work on cars,” said Cleveland Rodriguez.
“I like to work on transmissions, change filters and do other work. It is demanding but I like it.”
