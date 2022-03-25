The South Dade Senior High School band earned some impressive accolades recently.
The marching band participated in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Universal Studios in Orlando. They marched with other bands from around the state.
“We wanted to promote our band as one of the best and we were lucky that our principal Jay De Armas was at the parade to support us. All of the students had a great time and we were there for four days. We toured Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure,” said South Dade Band Director Scott Davis.
“We played the song “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffet while we marched.”
Many of the South Dade band boosters and parents went along to provide support and had fun being a part of the parade. The band boosters provide dinner each day for the students.
The South Dade concert bands have earned some impressive accolades as of late. The band program hosted a district level Florida Bandmasters Association Music Performance Assessment which included 13 band programs from Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.
The South Dade Symphonic Band received straight superior ratings, the highest ratings possible and the Wind Ensemble received excellent ratings, which are also considered good ratings.
The bands were evaluated how they sound as a band, how they perform the songs and their sight-reading abilities.
The best song played by the Symphonic was the “Yorkshire Ballad” by James Barnes and the best song by Wind Ensemble was “Toccata for Band” by Frank Erickson.
The bands performed songs they had rehearsed extensively and then they were given songs they had never seen before. They had to perform those songs on a sight-reading basis.
“I think what makes this band successful is that the students like the music we play and so they practice harder. They have a lot of collegiality and focus on music. We have about 30 seniors in the band program, and they have grown musically and personally since their freshman year. They are always trying their best.”
Being in band is a positive experience for the students. Brooke Benitez, a senior band member said, “South Dade is such a big school and can be intimidating at times but being a part of the South Dade band allowed me to find people with the same interests as me. As years passed by, I’ve made connections and unforgettable memories with amazing people that I consider family,” Zavier Arthur, a junior band member said, “At first I didn’t really think I would fit in with the band but over the years that I’ve been in band I’ve grown to love and appreciate it more and feels like I’ll always have somewhere to call home.”
Paloma Salgado, a freshman band member said, “Joining band was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made, I have learned many things and was able to make really great friends. I’m so thankful to Mr. Davis and all his work.”
