The South Dade Senior High School Yearbook ‘Southernaire’ is being recognized for excellence.
Last year’s staff was recognized this year by the National Scholastic Press Association for the highest designation in yearbooks.
Southernaire was also recognized by the Florida Scholastic Press Associations with the All Florida designation for having one of the best year books in Florida. The yearbook’s photography was recognized as being among the best in Florida.
“This year we won best in Florida for one of the photos and a spread for
pictures and design of a school pep rally. This picture really captured the moment and all the information on the page showed the work that our students put into the event,” said Patrick Sicher, the yearbook advisor.
“This spread will appear in this year’s Southernaire. We will be headed to
Orland in April for our state convention where we hope to win more awards for things from the 2023 yearbook that we have submitted,” said Sicher.
Keira Faddis, the Southernaire editor last year and this year said, “Sometimes being in journalism, I can feel really under appreciated and like no one really knows what I can do. But seeing reactions from the community and scoring from the competitions, I get filled with an overwhelming sense of accomplishment and I can’t stop smiling,” said Faddis.
Jennifer Diaz, a design editor said she enjoys being a part of the yearbook. “I like how you can express yourself and be creative,” she said.
Alexa Torrens, a design editor said she enjoys the process of creating the
yearbook.
