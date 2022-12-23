The South Dade Senior High School Buccaneer Robotics Team won the Jingle Box VEX Robotics Tournament on December 17th.
The Buccaneers outperformed 35 teams from various high schools from South Florida. They came to South Dade to compete in the annual tournament which took place in the school’s gym.
There were five competition fields and during the tournament, the various teams formed 16 alliances.
“In our first match, our veteran team, known as Jaws earned the first place ranking and they never gave it up,” Shawn Waring who teaches the engineering and robotics classes at South Dade and coaches the robotics team.
“I am extremely proud of the students and the amount of dedication they have put into this.”
The students build the robots from scratch and program the robots to perform three tasks. The robots pick up discs and launch them into goals. They turn a roller to their team color. This means a team has to turn a roller to the color of its alliance, which is either red or blue. At the end of the match, the teams are awarded ten points for every roller which is the color of their alliance. Each team must expand its robot to touch as many field tiles as possible in the last ten seconds of the match. To do this, most teams engineer a mechanism that works like a sling and launches across the field.
South Dade brought two teams; Jaws, a veteran team with very experienced members and Plank, a rookie team of younger members. Jaws took first place overall and Plank placed in the top ten.
Jaws qualified for the state championship which will be held at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Broward County on March 5th.
Team Plank will continue working on their robot to prepare to compete at the SECME tournament in February.
“This is a chance for my students in this program to receive recognition for their achievements. The Jaws robot was a solid build and stood up to all the competitions,” said Waring. “This is a big accomplishment and the first time a South Dade robotics team has won a competition.”
Gabriel Rodriguez, a lead coder of the Jaws team loves being part of the robotics program. “It takes practice and patience to become a good coder. I enjoy working with robots,” he said.
Robert Morera also likes being a part of the robotics program at South Dade. “I am a driver and I also like writing code. I want to be a mechanical engineer,” he said.
Stephanie Mendez said, “You need focus and an open mind to do well in robotics. I have worked on building robots. I want to become a mechanical engineer,” she said.
Enzo Madriz also wants to become a mechanical engineer. He said, “I like to brainstorm to develop better robots.”
