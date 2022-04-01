The South Dade Senior High School Dance Magnet program has achieved some notable successes and continues to improve and gain more students.
The program’s competition team, the Sapphires recently won both national and state competitions in the small varsity category.
The dancers performed for the Miami Dade County Teacher of the Year Ceremony in February, and also at the Superintendent’s Dance Showcase on March 15.
“I want to grow our program,” said Ashley Wojnar, dance director.
“I want to continue to be a part of the community and promote our program.”
The students who want to be a part of the dance magnet at South Dade go through an audition process. They can come from other schools in the area or they can already be enrolled at South Dade. There are classes in traditional ballet, hip-hip, jazz, modern dance and contemporary dance.
“The dancers know how to have a good team but they learn the technical and emotional aspects that go into dance,” said Wojnar.
While most dance students will eventually pursue other careers in professions after high school, they can have many positive opportunities in school and they get to perform in two big dance productions each year.
And there are opportunities for experienced and talented dancers after high school. They can be part of music videos and commercial dancing. They could dance with the Miami Heat Dancers.
The Sapphires won a national competition known at the ‘Nations Contest of Champions” which took place
March 3 – 6 in Orlando. It was part of ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. The team won first place in Varsity Hip-Hop, first place in the Open Small Varsity and first place in where leaders of all the dance teams competed.
The Sapphires also won a state competition for Small Varsity Hip-Hop and Contemporary in January in Pembroke Pines.
Wojnar is pleased with her job. “Just as much as these students learn from me, I have learned so much from them. I truly love what I do, and I’m so passionate about not only teaching these students about dance, but about life and how we can incorporate these life lessons into art, through movement and self-expression.” said Wojnar.
Senior, Alexandria Johnson said, “Being a part of the South Dade dance magnet not only changed me as a dancer but it had helped me grow as a person. It opened doors for me in the dance world and introduced me new styles of dance and ways of interpreting my self-expression. I learned many things about myself, and I was able to achieve my dreams being at South Dade. Not only did I learn how to become a leader, but I learned self-love and confidence. I am so blessed and grateful to have experienced such a unique program.”
Senior Vanessa Aguilar said, “Being in the dance program has made my 4 years of high school extremely memorable in the best way possible. the dance room has been a safe space for me to express my frustration with school and anything going on around me. Along with the magnet program, I have been on Sapphires Dance Team for 4 years. My Junior and Senior year we won multiple times at states and nationals and it is the best feeling in the world, especially after all the hard work we put in. The dance program feels like a family to me, and I’ve created bonds that’ll last a lifetime. Any new
student that is considering the dance magnet program should know that it makes school more enjoyable, and you will make the best memories with the best people. Ms. Ashley is an amazing teacher/coach, and she does everything she can to expose us to different styles of dances and choreographers. I truly love being a part of this program, and I am so grateful that I’ll be finishing off my senior year with such an amazing dance family.”
