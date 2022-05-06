Samira Davila loves preparing meals and cooking. She is a student in the South Dade Senior High School Culinary Arts program and plans to continue.
“I like making different dishes and meals. I really like collaborating with my classmates. I like working with other people to prepares meals,” said Davila.
Dajah Morejon said, “I like baking and making cookies, brownies and other food items. I like working with other people to cook food.”
Emily Borrero said, “I like baking and culinary arts. We have fun in this class,” she said.
The students in the Culinary Arts program have fun cooking and baking together and they are achieving some real success. Every Friday, the students work together to create a baked goods box that includes cookies, a croissant, and a brownie. They also sell cinnamon rolls and a treat known as a blondie.
Students and teachers order these boxes early in the week and the culinary arts students create high quality baked goods that they sell. Students and teachers must order these boxes early because they always sell out quickly.
On Fridays, the students work hard to put the boxes together. Students from grades 9 through 12 work together to prepare food times.
The culinary arts students also work together to create lunch products they sell to teachers and staff members on Fridays.
Recently they prepared a lunch of fried chicken, chicken wings and mashed potatoes. The lunches were in high demand and sold out.
There is a feeling of excitement in the kitchen and everyone is enthusiastic.
The Culinary Arts teacher, Lois Barrett came to South Dade from the food service industry.
“We produce baked goods that students and teachers want to buy. I show them what it takes to work in the food service industry. After four years, the students can take an industry certification test making them qualified to begin work in food service,” said Barrett. “We offer a very comprehensive program covering baking, culinary arts, management, and food training. “
The program also has a club for students who are not in the class but want to be part of the program. The club members help manage the program.
“They help determine what is on the menu and what baked items students want to buy. They will come to me and say this item sells and this item doesn’t sell,” said Barrett.
Some of the students hope to pursue careers in food service while others may pursue other professions. Young people in the program receive academic credits that can applied to college level culinary arts or hospitality programs.
