Dr. Daniella Calcano Villegas has a passion for teaching medical courses at South Dade Senior High School.
Dr. Calcano Villegas was recognized as Rookie of the Year at South Dade. She has been a teacher there for four years but teachers with five years or less can be considered for this award. She teaches Anatomy and Physiology and Sports Medicine and prepares students to pursue careers in health care.
“I am teaching students about the medical field. I have a background in pediatrics, and I can relate well with young people. I really care about these kids.
I have a passion for teaching.”
She earned her medical degree in Venezuela. She does not practice medicine in the United States. Calcano Villegas practiced medicine as a pediatrician in Venezuela for 15 years.
Students in the medical academy can work toward being a medical assistant, electrocardiogram technician or nursing assistant. Many of the students are taking advance placement classes or they are in the International Baccalaureate program, studying to pursue careers as doctors, nurses or physical therapists after they leave South Dade.
The Medical Academy includes sports medicine, medical assisting, nursing assistance and other areas of healthcare. Students in Medical Academy, which is a magnet program, can earn certifications that will enable them to begin work in well paying healthcare jobs immediately after high school. They can then decide if they want to continue their education in the healthcare.
“Medical assistants and electrocardiogram technicians are in very high demand right now,” said Calcano Villegas. “Many hospitals in the area have openings for people with these skills.”
The students in the program are talented, driven and love academics.
Keenon Gascon enjoys the academy.
“I want to be a physical therapist. I enjoy studying Anatomy and Physiology and I like working with EKGs. I want to be a physical therapist,” said Gascon. He is in the IB program.
Anaysa Alsina wants to be a surgeon and is hoping to pursue her goals at Nova Southeastern University. “This is a really good academy and I love the opportunities here,” she said. Calcano Villegas has mentored Alsina for the past four years. “She will be an amazing surgeon and an excellent physician,” said Calcano Villegas.
Calcano Villegas said that the Medical Academy is looking for more programs to add to it academic offerings in the coming year.
