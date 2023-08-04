Veronica Maldonado loves doing farmwork. And she received the perfect opportunity to learn more about it as an intern at South Dade Senior High School this summer.
She was one of a group of students who interned in the school’s agricultural program. They learned farming by doing it. “We have been taking care of plants in the nursery, weeding plants, trimming tree branches and maintaining plants in the field. I enjoy working with plants,” she said.
Julian Torres also loves farming and wants to learn more about it. “I am working with irrigation and making sure the water is working properly. We produce lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, sunflower seeds and other products,” he said.
Abel Sopon enjoys working in agriculture.
“I want to be a farmer.
I like working in the nursery and landscaping,” he said.
Kevin Villeda said, “I want to farm, and my family has been involved in farming. I have worked with corn.”
Raphael Santamaria said he has enjoyed learning more about agriculture.
Robby Cox who teaches agriculture technology said he wants young people to learn about the benefits of farming. They work on a 10 acre farm and nursey and learn to drive tractors. They learn about running a farm and do work such as landscape maintenance, minor construction, nursery crop production and irrigation.
“This is a great program for the students to gain extra knowledge in our industry, get a paycheck and gain experience,” said Cox.
They are among a group of students working in various areas and departments at South Dade. They are helping out during the summer and gaining real world experience. The students earn a $1,500 paycheck and work 150 hours over five weeks.
The robotics program is growing in popularity at South Dade and a group of students are working as interns in the program.
Josh Bonilla loves to work with robots. “We are developing a new arm and claw and a swerve drive. We are working on creating a new robot,” he said.
Stephanie Mendez also enjoys working with robots. “I like to build things. We have been working on preparing for competitions this fall,” she said.
Shawn Waring, who teaches engineering and robotics said he is looking forward to hosting upcoming competitions and has enjoyed working with the students. “They help run a summer coding camp for girls and helped us get organized for the new school year,” said Waring. “This is a great way to start kids out on careers. They are learning how to work and show up on time.”
Members of the South Dade band participated in the internship. They spent time organizing music and preparing for the upcoming band season.
Yesli Cornelio, a member of Color Guard, said she enjoyed spending part of the summer with her friends. “This was a good experience for me,” she said.
Lakeem Davis, a drum major for the band, liked being with his fellow band members. “This was fun. I spend time organizing music for this year,” he said.
Some of the interns spent time working with the school’s computer network. Laura Rampan helped lead the interns on this project. “We were rebooting computers. And we were working to set up computer networks,” she said.
Tanauri Lane also worked on the network project. “I like working with computer network.” he said.
Al Brown, who supervised the interns, said that the students have had a positive effect on the South Dade network system. Because of their work last summer, there were far fewer requests to deal with computer problems early in the school year. “I have been impressed with these interns.” he said.
Some students worked in the South Dade main office. Daniella Martinez said it was a positive experience. “This internship gave me real world, customer service experience. I was dealing with parents and doing office work,” she said.
Zackiyah Oliver also liked working in the office. “I was helping to register students and doing filing work. It was a positive experience,” said Oliver.
Javone McNeil, the principal’s secretary, helped supervise the interns and was impressed with their work. “They were very helpful and did a good job with clerical work and working with parents,” she said.
The interns were upbeat and enjoyed working with their friends, earning money and gaining work experience.
