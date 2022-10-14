Some members of the South Dade Senior High School Class of 1972 got together last week to celebrate their 50th reunion.
They took a tour of the existing South Dade building which was rebuilt in 2008. They gathered out front and then went to the media center and saw a copy of their yearbook. They shared some memories and hugs.
They went to the school’s courtyard and saw a seal taken from the original South Dade building which now has an honored place on the current campus.
They visited the cafeteria, gymnasium, the band room and then enjoyed snacks in the hospitality room.
They received souvenirs such as bags, keychains and mugs.
Later the classmates went to the Schnebly Redland’s Winery and Brewery and took a tour. Some classmates took photos at the waterfall.
On Saturday night, they enjoyed a meal together at the Royal Banquet Hall. They spent time dancing and enjoying one another’s company. The theme was Coming Together.
Charmaine Underwood, lead magnet teacher at SDSHS, led the tour and told them stories about the recent history of the school. The school now has 26 magnet programs and a full range of athletic teams and clubs.
“They were coming home to South Dade. They had positive school spirit,” she said.
For many people high school is a time of ups and downs. There are football games, social events, favorite classes and difficult tests. People remember first romances and challenging relationships.
Those in the Class of 1972 remembered an interesting time. Racial integration in schools was being introduced and African American students from Mays Junior/Senior High School were sent to South Dade. There were some initial tensions but over time the students began to get along and some developed strong friendships.
Charlie Eruchalu enjoyed her time. She is the vice president of the South Dade Class of 1972. She was in the Pep Club, Teens and Politics and the Creative Expression Club, DECA and several others. She became a Broward educator and earned Masters and Education and Specialist degrees from Nova Southeastern University and recently retired after teaching middle school for 35 years. She has taught young people and also developed her professional skills as an educator.
“During our senior year we had a new principal, Sonny Gross and he was like a breath of fresh air, and he created a more positive atmosphere. He addressed our needs,” she said.
She especially remembers DECA where she worked on several creative projects.
“I really enjoyed prom in downtown Miami at the Everglades Hotel.
I also enjoyed the graduation ceremony.
I enjoyed all the activities like football games. I also had a work study in the media center slicing film.”
Lee Fudge has fond memories of South Dade and really enjoyed the reunion. He also remembers some of the challenges of going to high school when integration was beginning. He grew up in the South Dade Labor Camp picking crops.
“I played football, wrestled, and ran track. I had never attended a biracial school with blacks and whites. It was a new learning experience for me. It prepared me for life. I learned to get along and I loved playing sports.”
After high school Fudge joined the U.S. Army. He went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Clark Atlanta University. He spent 20 years as the principal of an alternative school. Fudge retired to Augusta, Georgia.
“We really enjoyed the reunion, and we are planning another one in two years,” said Fudge.
Earl Jackson, president of the class reunion, has happy memories of South Dade High School. He played basketball and enjoyed attending football games and other activities.
“We had fun. We learned together and became friends.
Nancy (Self) Oberlies enjoyed the reunion.
“I was in the National Honor Society and took honors classes. I enjoyed high school,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.