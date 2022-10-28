South Dade Senior High School has some young students who are aspiring lawyers. And they are receiving mentoring and support from University of Miami School of Law students.
The South Dade students are in the Law Studies program, and they are working with seven University of Miami students.
To say that the prelaw students are idealistic would be an understatement. They want to make a positive difference in the community and help lower income individuals. They want to help people who are suffering abuse and can’t defend themselves.
Sarahi Garcia, a senior is very interested in helping others. “I want to go into immigration law. I know it is very hard for many people dealing with the immigration system. I want to help them fill out paperwork. I am looking forward to working with the Miami law students,” she said.
Tamia Monroe wants to help people who have struggled with the legal system. “I want to be a judge. I want to help black people and those who have not been treated fairly by law enforcement. I want to be an advocate for these people,” she said. “It will be good to be mentored by the Miami law
students.”
Julissa Velasco wants to be a family lawyer. “The main reason I want to be a lawyer is I want to help kids who can’t fight for themselves. I want to help kids and make sure they are in a safe environment and well cared for. I am preparing for law school,” she said.
Maria Sanfiel wants to be a criminal defense lawyer. “I want to help people who have been charged with crimes. I will work with a variety of cases,” she said.
Samantha Amador wants to work with disabled individuals and juveniles. “Many people with disabilities don’t get fair representation in court. I want to work on changing that,” she said.
Paola Cavallo wants to be a criminal defense attorney. “I want to help people and work on abuse cases. Many people are failed by the legal system,” she said.
Heather Rodriguez, who teaches the Law Studies program is pleased that the law school students are willing to work with the students. She believes her students will learn what it takes to get accepted into law schools and what to expect during their undergraduate years in college.
“These are excellent students and it is good that they have the goal of going to law school. It is good they will receive mentoring from fellow students who have overcome challenges to get into law school,” said Rodriguez.
