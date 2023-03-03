South Dade Senior High School JROTC program has received the highest rating possible from the U.S. Army — Honor Unit with Distinction “GOLD STAR ⭐” following its JROTC Program for Accreditation (JPA), inspection. Only the very best JROTC units in the country receive this rating.
The inspection, which occurs every three years, seeks to evaluate and validate the instruction the cadets are receiving and the general operation of the program. Units are rated in one of three categories: Unsatisfactory, Proficient, and Honor Unit with Distinction. Only the very best JROTC programs receive the highest rating.
In order to be awarded this rating, the JROTC program must score between 90-100% on the annual Unit Report, and 95-100% on the JROTC Program of Accreditation.
South Dade Senior JROTC earned this honor during the JROTC Program for Accreditation (JPA) as evaluated by the U.S. Army Cadet Command, 6th Brigade. The JROTC Cadets were evaluated in the following areas:
• Battalion Staff Continuous Improvement Brief
• Service-Learning Briefing
• Cadet Portfolios and Interviews
• Unit Report
• Platoon Drill
• Color Guard
• Cadre Portfolios
The South Dade Senior High School Army JROTC program received a 99% score on the overall JPA evaluation. A score of at least 95% is required to earn HUD. Programs can either earn a rating of HUD, Proficient, or Unsatisfactory.
“South Dade Cadets are remarkable,” Anthony Proulx, the inspector from 6th Brigrade Headquarters U.S. Army Cadet Command told South Dade Principal J.C DeArmas following the inspection. “The cadets do not just know the subject matter. They also know how to analyze, problem solve and communicate. They truly did a great job.”
The cadet battalion command group, utilized a transformational leadership style that made the preparation and execution of the inspection reassuring for all of the cadets. They did a fantastic job led by the Battalion leadership team consisting of Cadet/Lieutenant Colonel Anaize Fuentes, Cadet/Command Sergeant Major Raymond Palaez, and Cadet/Major Leandro Peraza.
The JROTC Program is headed by Senior Army Instructor, retired CW3 Alex Peña, Army Instructor retired SFC Reginald Murray and Army Instructor retired SFC Victor Quiñones.
The students worked very hard every day collecting data, creating slides, charts, and presenting their Continuous Improvement Plan briefing and Service-Learning Projects.
The inspection encompasses several activities, all designed to enable the inspector to get a true sense of what the cadets have learned and how they can apply what they have learned.
The first event was a briefing by the cadet leadership on their Capstone Project, a year-long Continuous Improvement Plan. The Continuous Improvement Plan team consisted of Cadet/CPT Isaih Ortiz, Cadet/CPT Mariah Fabacher, Cadet/CPT Henry Diaz-Reynoso, Cadet/CPT Ryan Matthews, Cadet/CPT Estephany Sarmiento.
The cadets select an aspect of the JROTC program that needs to improve. They then develop a plan, implement the plan, analyze the results and reflect upon what they have accomplished and learned in the process.
Cadet/LTC Anaize Fuentes, the JROTC Battalion Commander, started the briefing by stating she was responsible for everything that happens or fails to happen within SDSHS- JROTC. She and her staff of cadets then presented their project to the inspector.
“I was nervous,” said Cadet/Command Sergeant Major Raymond Pelaez, a senior at South Dade Senior High School. “We knew what we had done and had rehearsed our briefing well. I was excited to finally be able to demonstrate what we can do.”
The next briefing was conducted by Cadet/1SG Jovany Garcia, a Senior, C/CPT Cadet Kimberly Cabrera, a senior, C/1SG Amanda Morales, Sophmore and Cadet/1SG Aaron Renteria, a Sophmore, who discussed a Service-Learning Project they had conducted to serve the school and the local community.
Continuing the inspection, the SDSHS JROTC color guard and drill teams both had to demonstrate a series of commands and movements, similar to what they do when they attend state drill team competitions.
Finally, 10 cadets representing each of the four-year groups of JROTC presented their cadet portfolio to the inspector, which demonstrates the coursework they have completed. The cadets were questioned upon what they had learned and how they were applying it in both JROTC and their lives in general.
“They smoked it!” stated retired Sergeant First Class Reginald Murray, Army Instructor for the SDSHS JROTC. “They really did a great job.”
In the 30 years of the JROTC program at South Dade Senior High School, the Buccaneer Battalion have consistently received the top rating. Maintaining the standards set by retired Instructor MSG Hector Roman, said CW3 Alex Pena.
“We have very high standards for our cadets,” said retired CW3 Alex Pena, Senior Army Instructor for the SDSHS JROTC. “We want the cadets to strive for excellence, to work hard, and to achieve great things. And that is just what they did during this inspection.”
As a result of being evaluated as an Honor unit with Distinction again, each cadet will wear a Gold Star indicating that they serve in one of these select few elite JROTC programs.
