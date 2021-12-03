From the 1953 beginnings to moving into the state-of-the-art facility with over 420,000 square feet in 2008, South Dade Senior High School is structured around academies and magnet programs.
Often referred to as the “Home of the Buccaneers,” their motto is "DREAM IT POSSIBLE, THINK IT POSSIBLE, DO THE IMPOSSIBLE" In Dr. Daniel Medina’s time at the school since 2017, he has inspired many students to embrace that motto.
As a faculty member in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program he teaches Philosophy, Theory of Knowledge, and AP Psychology.
He also brings an interesting dynamic to his classes as he is both a teacher and a pastor.
He began to teach and attend seminary in 1999, with his first teaching
position from 1999 to 2006 at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.
He took on positions in higher education and the Chaplaincy and returned to South Dade Senior High in 2017 where he has now been named Teacher of the Year.
Principal J.C. De Armas notes the impact Dr. Medina has.
“In regards to Dr. Medina I think that he is an innovative teacher who always puts students first. Students are always very receptive in his class because they know that he listens and makes them think.”
For Medina, although academic achievement is important, he takes a holistic approach to life and teaching.
“I believe the most salient instruction I can impart to my students is to leave this world slightly better than how they found it - in every possible way.”
The IB program is described on their website. “The Diploma Program (DP) is a
curriculum framework designed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) for students during the last two years of high school. IB students graduating with an IB diploma are able to study at universities around the world, often with
advanced credits.
Students comment on the IB program reflecting on their sense of preparedness, self-confidence, research skills and ability to manage their time, all of which are essential tools for college success. DP students study six subjects (three at standard level and three at a higher level).
They also complete three additional requirements: The Theory of Knowledge (TOK), the extended essay and at least 150 hours of CAS – Creativity, Activity and Service hours outside of the classroom.
Students must earn a minimum of 24 points out of a possible 45 point on the final assessments which are externally marked and moderated by the IB, in order to receive an IB Diploma.
The DP is rigorous course of study for motivated students. Prior academic success is less of an indicator of the student’s ability to earn the diploma. Important keys to success are: willingness to be organized in order to to complete all work, determination to do one’s best and leading a balanced life. Most successful DP students lead full lives, participating in sports and are involved in many extra-curricular activities. Some of our students even maintain a job and participate in an another magnet.
In addition, all teachers in the DP receive professional development in the IB’s approaches to teaching and approaches to learning from certified IB workshop leaders.
The DP is internationally recognized as representing one of the highest standards in university preparatory education. Historically at South Dade Senior High, most of our students graduate with enough credits to be considered sophomores upon entering college.”
To learn more about SDHS, go to https://sdshs.net;
Magnet applications are open until January 15, 2022
https://sdshs.net/magnet-new-comers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.