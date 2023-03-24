Midway into Women’s History Month, South Dade Connections launched their first annual South Dade Business Women’s Luncheon.
Almost 100 attendees gathered Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Homestead Woman’s Club to celebrate women as small business owners, those in corporate positions, government, non-profit organizations, educators, and more.
Vendors and non-profit representatives were set up for before and after the official program and all were engaged in selling or promoting their products or services.
Cardelle Hayes, President of South Dade Connections, explained they held numerous events in 2022 in keeping with a commitment to existing and potential business owners.
Established in December 2021, their Vision Statement is seen on the website. “Our vision is to create a connection for minority-owned businesses in the South Dade community that would enable us to grow, expand, and share business opportunities. This innovative connection will include the latest business technology to help show a symbol of strength for business development. Through this initiative, we will impact minority-owned businesses in the South Dade community.”
Hayes welcomed everyone and included the comment of, “The whole aspect of Women’s History Month is to honor women,” as part of his opening remarks. He took a few minutes to cite the supportive partnership with Bayside Miami Foundation (BMF) and their Small Business Training. It is a five-week program which results in attaining a business certification. The graduating ceremony was hosted by BMF on Wednesday, March 15th for members Sabrina Jackson of Ladies and Lawnmowers; Nicole Clark of BAM Events LLC; Kerry Metellus of K'phor Beauty Body (Licensed Aesthetician); and Joan Ollivierre of Stay Connected Fashions and Things.
Dr. Monique Dennis Hayes, Mistress of Ceremonies, is one of the co-founders and current board members of South Dade Connections. She outlined the afternoon’s plan and the intent for the day. Helping business from start-up through early operations into sustainment and growth are strengths of the organization.
“I am big on research; especially when it comes to success stories. There are a lot of resources for businesses, and they aren’t known, especially in South Dade. This is not a one and done; we want to build on the momentum.”
There was no question momentum was gained beginning with an icebreaker where individuals at each table took time to introduce themselves and determine what they all had in common. A table spokesperson was selected to share the information and some of the traits reflected the spirit in the room, “Community outreach; Caring about others; Growing the economy; Offering value added services; We are all business owners who took our own destiny into our hands.”
Four panelists, Letitia Bolden, Entrepreneur; Tameka Smith Hampton, Entrepreneur; Marilyn Viruet, Founder, Skin Candy; and Sommer Curry, Life Coach spoke to personal experiences about, "Barriers to Entrepreneurship". Guest speaker Mia Still Osorno, Professional Speaker and Entrepreneur, continued the theme of overcoming challenges with her, “Journey of Business Success”.
The letter “E” aptly summarized the event in using other words of, “education, engagement, empowerment, and exuberance.”
As for “enthusiasm”, Lisa Greer, Chair for the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, is glad for the partnership that began last summer. "The mission of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce is to support businesses and local economic growth. South Dade Connections, led by Cardelle Hayes, is helping small business and micro businesses in taking next steps. With such expansion happening in South Miami Dade, the South Dade Chamber of Commerce is pleased to collaborate with South Dade Connections, for educational opportunities, business to business networking, and growth for all. Working together is optimal for the health, growth and wellbeing of our business community."
The day’s activities included some additional special recognition cited in a press release from South Dade Connections. “Our 2023 award recipients were - “BUSINESS: Julie Ravenell (Avant School of Excellence) - Women Business Ownership and Nicole Clark (BAM Events) - Emerging Women’s Business, For LEADERSHIP: Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers - (City of Homestead) Women’s Community Leadership and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins - Women’s Community Leadership. Two UNSPOKEN SHERO: Mrs. Stacy McGhee and Mrs. Greer Wallace.
Thanks to the City of Homestead, Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey, the Women’s Club of Homestead, Miami Bayside Foundation, The Miami Foundation, Speaker Mia Still Osorno, Ken Kac Financial Group, Yardie Spice Restaurant,
Shedrick Copeland of ShedLight Media, BAM Events LLC, Tynisa Eleby, D&D Productions, and everyone in the building making this event a monumental success.”
To learn more go to https://southdadeconnections.com; Email: info@southdadeconnections.com or find them on Facebook and Twitter.
