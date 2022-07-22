A group of local business professionals have gotten together to form the South Dade Connections. The group recently held a Friday evening mixer at the Historic Pioneer Museum Depot building in Florida City.
The event was attended by Florida City leaders including Mayor Otis Wallace, Commissioner James Gold and CRA Executive Director Jon Ward. Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman and Councilwoman Erica Avila attended.
Those attending had a chance to network, interact with other business owners and professionals and listen to presentations by representatives of agencies that provide resources important to business success.
Many of the South Dade Connections members are from the underserved communities and are working to build their businesses. These smaller business operators are looking to sustain their companies and to overcome challenges in the current economic climate.
“We are trying to develop an ecosystem where everyone is working together to build a community. We want to build resources for underserved communities. We have been holding mixers so people can provide information to one another in a relaxed environment,” said Cardelle Hayes, president of South Dade Connections.
Hayes wants to help build relationships within the community and assist businesses that may not have have as much access to resources.
“We want to build trust. We want to help small businesses. We want to get agencies such the Miami Dade Small Business Association, Miami Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, the Economic Development Council Dade involved.” said Hayes.
One goal is to help up and coming business leaders understand how licensing and registration with the State of Florida works. Some need to learn how to market their businesses. It is important for small companies to build trust relationships among people in the local community.
Jon Ward said, “It was a gathering of local small businesses. Small businesses like to know they are not alone in their challenges to grow a business in the current atmosphere. It was a chance for them to fellowship with other business owners and let them exchange ideas and resources,” said Ward.
