In conjunction with the Miami-Dade Pubic Defenders Office of Carlos J. Martinez and Florida House Representative Kionne McGhee, the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted a restorative rights resource clinic in Homestead.
Legal experts, and representatives from local and state administrative offices, provided their services at no cost to attendees. Event attendees were treated to light refreshments and received counseling on a range of restorative rights resources; event facilitators helped to answer questions and determined what services patrons may best qualify for.
Correspondingly, qualifying participants were guided by onsite staff who helped prepare their Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Application for Certification of Eligibility and gather all necessary documents for the submission of the application.
Collectively, nearly 50 Miami-Dade County residents were assisted, 24 of whom received restorative rights services. Our community partners for the expungement clinic included the Miami-Dade State Attorney Office of Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade County Elections, Miami-Dade County Police Department, Florida Restorative Rights Coalition, and Career Sources Florida. Thanks to the Haitian Lawyers Association, Florida New Majority, and United&Unlimited, they were able to provide several FDLE Application Fee Vouchers.
By providing these services, participants may regain access to the workforce, education, and the ballot. With this objective in mind, Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity has decided to target the South Miami-Dade municipalities to facilitate a seal, expungement, and restorative rights
processes event. It is their hope that an event of this nature can bring solace to a multitude of families, and they also believe that a project of this scope may serve as an impetus to many others who wish to engage in future social service endeavors.
