On Friday, June 4, Miami-Dade County's Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) broke ground for the South Corridor Rapid Transit Project at the SW 296 Street Park & Ride Station in Florida City. It will provide high-quality transit service operating with similar features to rail. These services will include preemptive signals, off-board fare collection, and level boarding, designed to improve capacity and offer more reliability and deliver fast, efficient service.
Once completed, this service will provide 20 miles of exclusive transit right-of-way, parallel to US-1, with signal preemption, offering an easy 60-minute ride from Homestead to Downtown Miami.
It will include two end-of-line terminals at Dadeland South and SW 344 Street; 14 new iconic, state-of-the-art transit stations, which will serve both the BRT Limited and All-Stop Routes; and 16 additional stops for the All-Stop Route on South Dade TransitWay.
Service for the South Corridor BRT is expected to begin in the Fall of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.